3A Boys Regional Basketball: Kelso falls in OT against Mountlake Terrace

MILL CREEK — Despite an aggressive and high-energy start the Kelso Hilanders couldn’t hold on to their lead in season ending Regional loss to Mountlake Terrace in overtime 67–65 on Saturday at Jackson High School.

"It was a great high school basketball game, not perfect by any means, on either side," Kelso coach Joe Kinch said. "Both teams were pretty evenly matched and it came down to a couple plays either way. We just came up on the short end."

Quick feet and quicker passes from the the Hilanders allowed Payton Stewart to start the game with four points in under 30 seconds. A two-pointer followed by another created the momentum and a lead that carried Kelso to a 16–11 score by the end of the first quarter. Stewart scored six of those himself, with Adison Mattix of the Hawks following closely behind with five.

Chase Johnson came away with a steal and two points to start the second quarter and set the tone for the Hilanders. The Hawks did their best to gain steam, and points, but were unable to conquer Kelso’s stout defense. The Hilanders' offense was just as forceful with set plays that left the Hawks chasing the ball instead of commanding it. With less than five seconds on the clock before the half Michael Faust scored another two points for the Hilanders and pushed their lead even further to reach a ten-point difference before the teams broke for halftime with a score of 34–24.

But the second half was another matter, entirely. The Hawks came back with grit and quickly erased the double-digit lead, but not for long. Faust and Hayden Yore worked together with each netting a two-pointer and reinvigorating morale and causing players and coaches alike to jump with joy on the Kelso bench. By the end of the quarter, Kelso had once again pushed Mountlake Terrace back, finishing the quarter with a 49–43 advantage.

In the fourth quarter, things began to change quickly once again. The Hawks seamlessly moved the ball between players on the court and rapidly chipped away at the Hilanders' lead. Then at the buzzer, Zaveon Jones sank a shot to tie the game up at 61–61 and causing an uproar among the crowd.

"Michael Faust fouled out with a couple minutes to go and I was proud of how the other guys responded," Kinch said.

Faust finished with a team-high 21 points. Stewart and Tyler Hays added 14 each.

But fouls, free throws and timeouts quickly tallied up over the four minutes of overtime. Hays of the Hilanders notched four points in the bonus period, but his effort along could not match for the Hawks. Jeffrey Anyimah netted four points and Vito Mkrtychan dropped in two more to give Mountlake Terrace the final edge.

“Heartbreak is all I can call this game. It’s going to be the longest drive home,” said longtime Kelso fan Alvin Gutierrez.

With seven seniors playing their final game for Kelso, Kinch had a slightly different spin on the game for his final thoughts of the season.

"We had a lot of great efforts today, obviously the final result was not what we wanted, but they competed and was a great game to be a part of," Kinch said. "It was a great senior class and they certainly earned everything they got this year... It was quite a tribute to what a tightknit group they were and what they meant to our program."

