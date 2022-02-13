3A Boys District Basketball: Kelso starts hot, finishes hotter to beat Spanaway Lake

KELSO — For the second straight night, the gym at Kelso High School was on fire.

This time around, it was the Kelso boys that gave the Hawaiian-themed student section a jolt from the very start, reaching a crescendo with a white hot fourth quarter to down Spanaway Lake 70-47 in the opening round of the Bi-District Tournament.

The Hilanders came out flying to the basketball, tipping passes, forcing turnovers and scoring at will to break off a 20-4 start to the game.

“Defense,” Kelso coach Joe Kinch said when asked what sparked the run. “We were able to get into the passing lanes and find some transition points and I think when you hit those transition points there’s a feeling of adrenaline going through the players and you could see it.”

Kelso senior forward Michael Foust felt the energy created by the Hilanders on the floor.

“We just came out hot. We got hyped in the locker room and were ready,” Foust said. “We were reading their passes and it just gave us adrenaline and that was our offense.”

The Hilanders rode that hot start to a 23-11 lead at the end of the first quarter, but then almost as quickly as they started, they began cooling off and the Sentinels slowly chipped away at the lead to make it 31-24 at the half before climbing all the way back to tie the game late in the third quarter.

“I wasn’t unhappy with our defense and I wasn’t unhappy with our shot selection,” Kinch said. “I thought we were getting pretty good looks. Their zone made it more jagged and I thought the longer we played against it and committed to trying to do what we asked them to do, eventually we found a few spots in that zone where we can attack.”

Kelso’s best looks simply wouldn’t fall. They got second, third and even fourth chances at the rim on numberous possessions but couldn’t seem to knock down shots as the Sentinels charged back with the help of their own hot shooting.

“It’s 32 minutes,” Kinch said. “Give Spanaway a ton of credit, they chipped away at us and they gave us some trouble with their zone and their length. They shot the ball better in the second and third quarter.”

Despite the Hilanders struggles, Foust was the life preserver that kept Kelso afloat. When they went cold as a team, he didn’t. He kept finding ways to score inside and out to keep Spanaway Lake from swiping the lead from the Hilanders.

Foust dropped in 10 in the first half, then scored eight of Kelso’s 12 third quarter points as they took a narrow, 43-41 lead into the fourth.

“Mike really carried us enough in the second and third quarter where he may have been the only one scoring for a bit,” Kinch said. “You don’t like to lean on guys, but he’s such a good player and sometimes good players make a big difference….he really did provide a lot of offense for us when there wasn’t a lot of offense happening.”

In the fourth quarter, it felt as though the entire Kelso roster joined in on the scoring fun that Foust was already having. They returned to their blistering pace of the first quarter, turning defense into offense. They started knocking down shots from anywhere and everywhere, with the beach-going students getting louder and louder with each score. The energy and excitement came to a peak when Payton Stewart was fouled putting up a shot that bounced on the rim, teetered for a for what felt like hours and then dropped in to set up the old fashioned three-point play at the free throw line.

“Every time we did something cool the crowd went roaring,” Foust said. “(Spanaway Lake) didn’t know what to do. You could tell they kind of shut down in the fourth and we pulled away and showed where we should be.”

The score from Stewart put the Hilanders up 61-47 and the Sentinels wouldn’t find a bucket for the rest of the night.

Kinch too noted the role the Kelso faithful played in shifting the game’s momentum.

“Hats off to our student body and all of our Kelso fans because the last two nights have been absolutely electric,” he said.

Kelso’s closing run finished at 27-6 and spanned the entire fourth quarter as the Hilanders sent the Sentinel’s to the other side of the bracket.

Foust finished the night with a game-high 27 points and connected on four 3-pointers, one in each quarter, and gave the fans a little extra to cheer about with two blocks that looked more like volleyball spikes.

Ethan Mitchell had a noteworthy night as well, playing a pivotal role in Kelso’s fast break blitz as he added 14 points and Stewart tacked on 12.

Kelso not only advances to the Bi-District Tournament, but the win also puts them into Regionals. Although given the interesting format for 3A Schools, the Hilanders view it as an equivalent to the traditional opening round of State.

“The State round of 20 where games will be played at Regional sites,” Kinch said. “That’s how I term it.”

But before they get to that, the Hilanders will face off with top-seeded Timberline in the District semifinals.

“We want to win it,” Kinch said. “We talk about it all the time, our best practice needs to be Monday and our best game needs to be Thursday. We have to play our best game and that’s the reality.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.