3A Boys Bi-District Basketball: Mt. Tahoma surges past Kelso 69-48 for third

AUBURN — Kelso and Mt. Tahoma were locked into a back and forth game in the first half, but the Thunderbirds used a full court press and a storm of three-pointers in the second half to pull away for a 69-48 win in a Bi-District third place game at Auburn High School on Saturday.

Payton Stewart led the Hilanders with 14 points and Hayden Yore added 13 points. Carter Lloyd chipped in nice points, all from behind the arc.

“It was probably a combination of a lot of things. Some of it our doing, some of it their doing, I just didn’t think we were edgy enough,” Kelso coach Joe Kinch said.

Mt. Tahoma's Asjon Anderson led all scorers with 32 points. Damian Laffitte II scored 12 points and Ezekiel Clark was also in double figures with 10 points.

“Their pressure bothered us but we should be able to handle that pressure a little bit better but give them credit," Kinch added. "They got after us and we just didn’t respond and you don’t respond in postseason, you look up and you’re down 20.”

Kelso led 12-11 after the first quarter but relented a 29-24 lead to the Thunderbirds at halftime. Kelso was outscored 20-11 in the third quarter to allow Mt. Tahoma to pull away for good.

Michael Foust was held to just four points for the Hilanders.

“Not very well in the second half, not very well physically or mentally,” Kinch said about his team’s performance. “Give Mt. Tahoma credit, they put some pressure on us and we didn’t respond the way we should. If you’re playing this time of year, you have to respond to runs and we just did not do that.”

The No. 16 Hilanders will be back at it on their home court Tuesday in a loser-out Regional contest against No. 17 Shorecrest starting at 6 p.m.

“We’ve got to get right mentally,” Kinch said. “We’ve got to get right and decide what kind of run we want to make at this thing. The usual, like everybody else this time of year, just need to stay sharp and hone in but right now, we’ll wait to see who we play.”

