3A Boys Bi-District Basketball: Kelso falls to Timberline, will play for third place

AUBURN — The Kelso boys basketball team ran into a stellar scoring performance up north, and couldn’t overcome a slow start in a 67-57 loss to Timberline in the semifinals of the 3A Bi-District tournament at Auburn on Thursday.

Miles Gurske poured in 37 points for the Blazers — 18 in the first half, 19 in the second — to pace the top seed in the bracket and douse any upset hopes the Hilanders may have had.

“I can’t think of many he shot where he wasn’t guarded,” Kelso coach Joe Kinch said. “He had an incredible individual performance and carried them. It wasn’t for lack of effort on our part or lack of detail; we guarded him, he just made some fantastic plays.”

Kelso, meanwhile, took its time out of the gate, managing just six points in the opening quarter. The Hilanders got the wheels turning in time for the second and matched the Blazers in the latter 24 minutes of gametime, but the initial gap ended up being too much to deal with.

“I thought we had some really good moments during the second, third, and fourth quarters, but we couldn’t put enough together to cut that deficit down,” Kinch said.

Darrell Gipson added 21 for the Blazers — 10 of which came in the first quarter to outscore Kelso by himself. Beyond their top two scorers, the designated hosts only had nine points come from the rest of their team.

Michael Foust led Kelso with 22 points. Ethan Mitchel put up 16 of his own, and on the other end of the court held Brooklyn Hicks — Timberline’s other leading scorer — to just six.

“Ethan’s overall game was pretty strong,” Kinch said. “He was dynamite on both ends of the floor.”

Tyler Hays put up 10 to make it three Hilanders in double figures.

Down low, though, Kelso had its struggles, with Timberline holding sophomore post Payton Stewart to just two points.

“It was certainly on their radar in terms of not letting him catch the ball where he wanted to,” Kinch said. “They did a nice job of making it tough on him at times.”

Now out of contention for the Bi-District title, Kelso still has basketball to play. The Hilanders will now face Mount Tahoma in the third-place game Saturday, before learning its regional matchup for the coming week, making Thursday the rare instance of a postseason game having the chance to be a learning experience.

“We were fortunate enough to get the right to play in the district semis, we get another opportunity to play a game Saturday, and we still get another opportunity after that,” Kinch said. “As long as we continue to learn and play, this season is still far from over. Everything we want to accomplish is still out there. Obviously we wanted to make a run at the district title but we were unable to do that. But the opportunity to continue on that State path is still right there.”

