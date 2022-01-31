3A Boys Basketball: Well-rounded Kelso tops Prairie

VANCOUVER — Kelso played a strong game on both sides of the floor and stayed perfect in 3A Greater St. Helens League play with a 61-49 win over Prairie on Monday night.

The Hilanders stuck to the Falcons on defense early and held them scoreless for more than four minutes to start the game. On the other side of the floor, Carter Lloyd knocked down two threes in the opening quarter as the Hilanders built a 12-5 lead.

“Defensively I thought our guards were able to make things tough on their guards,” Kelso coach Joe Kinch said. “That was led by Hayden Yore’s four steals and Tyler Hays’ three steals.”

The hot-shooting turned into a theme for Kelso. Lloyd knocked down another from deep in the second, as did Tyler Hays and Michael Foust. They Foust broke things open in the third with three more long balls as the Hilanders turned a 27-16 lead at the half into a 44-26 lead at the end of the third.

“Good ball movement,” Kinch named as they key to the strong shooting. “Prairie zoned us and it was just a matter of trying to find focused movement and trying to space the floor. I thought we occupied the areas where we thought we could get shots from.”

“Shooting can fix a lot of problems.”

After keeping the scoring low for most of the night, Prairie added 23 points in the fourth during mop=up duty to grab a few points back from the Hilanders.

Hayden Rose managed to cause some problems for the Kelso defense, amassing a game-high 24 points, but the remainder of the Falcons’ lineup was held in check for much of the night.

“He draws a guy-and-a-half at least, but I think we got in and out of help and made him earn his 24 points,” Kinch said. “We didn’t give up a lot of easy opportunities for him.”

The Hilanders pushed the floor a bit off of stops, but that didn’t define Monday’s defensive showing.

“We were able to find some transition off our defense but it was really just challenging them and forcing them into tough shots and we rebounded it well and that got us into transition,” Kinch said.

Foust and Chase Johnson led the Hilanders with 12 points each, Ethan Mitchell added 10 and Lloyd scored nine. Foust and Lloyd’s combined 21 points all came from beyond the arc.

The Hilanders also hung onto the rock, surrendering just 10 turnovers to the Falcons.

“We were able to take care of the ball and take good shots as we made our way through the game,” Kinch said.

Kelso (10-6, 5-0 league) still sits atop the 3A GSHL as they look ahead to a road game against Mountain View on Wednesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.