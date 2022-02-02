3A Boys Basketball: Stewart, defense lead Kelso to second-half surge over MV

VANCOUVER — The Kelso boys basketball team went into a raucous environment Wednesday and came out with a gritty road league win, beating Mountain View 56-44 to stay perfect in 3A GSHL play.

The host Thunder, with a roaring crowd behind it held the Hilanders to nine points in the first quarter and led 21-20 at halftime. But coming out for the second half, Kelso went back to its game and pulled away the way it knows best: with a whole lot of defense and Payton Stewart down low.

Kelso’s 6-5 sophomore posted 18 of his game-high 25 points in the second half, nearly matching Mountain View by himself in the final two quarters. He also brought in 13 rebounds for the double-double, and sent away three blocks.

“The game he had offensively for us was much needed, because we were having trouble scoring from other spots,” Kelso coach Joe Kinch said.

Stewart’s night finished one shy of his season-high for points, and was the second time he’s cracked 20 this winter.

“It was a big night for a sophomore like him, in a game between the top two teams in the league,” Kinch said. “For him to play that way, with great confidence, was super encouraging.”

Tyler Hays came in with 10 points, and Hayden Yore had six. Both went 3 for 4 from the free-throw line down the stretch, as the Hilanders pulled away with a 21-point fourth quarter. Chase Johnson added all five of his points in the final quarter as well.

“His energy was another nice boost for us,” Kinch said.

Kelso also tightened its act up as a team in the latter half of the game, going from 10 turnovers in the first two quarters to just five in the second.

On the other end of the floor, the Hilanders hit their stride defensively, forcing Mountain View to turn the ball over in 18 of its 35 second-half possessions.

That Helped Kelso to hold every single Thunder player to single digits on the night. Kinch specifically highlighted Tyler Hays, who spent the night shadowing Mountain View’s Mahkahri Bonds and held him to nine points, and Ethan Mitchell, who gave the same treatment to MV’s Isaiah Vargas.

Still unblemished in 3A GSHL play, Kelso (11-6, 6-0 league) is set to wrap up its regular season with a pair of home contests. Next up, the Hilanders will host Evergreen on Friday, and then end the slate with a rematch with Mountain View next Tuesday.

