3A Boys Basketball: Kelso rolls over Heritage

VANCOUVER — Kelso hit the ground running with a strong start to pick up a 60-34 win over Heritage in 3A Greater St. Helens league play on Tuesday.

“I thought tonight was a nice win for us to get on them early,” Kelso coach Joe Kinch said. “It was never really a game and we got plenty of guys minutes and it was good. It checked a lot of boxes for us.”

Michael Foust was on the mark early and helped Kelso outscore the Timberwolves 19-5 in the first quarter with 11 of his game-high 31 points coming during the run to start the game.

“Michael hit a few shots and some guys found him off the extra pass, which was important and he knocked a few more down for us,” Kinch said.

The Hilanders kept the strong start rolling in the second, outscoring Heritage 14-8 in the second to take a 33-13 lead at halftime.

“Defensively, we were able to turn them over and get some easy points in transition, which is an important piece for us,” Kinch said.

The defensive effort was led by Tyler Hays, who returned to the lineup and picked up five steals for the Hilanders.

“He was steady tonight in his return from missing a game or two, so it was nice to get him back,” Kinch said.

With Foust accounting for more than half of the Hilanders’ points, the remainder of the scoring was split between a large group of other players including eight points from Chase Johnson and six from Payton Stewart.

Like most teams this time of year, Kelso (9-5, 4-1 league) has dealt with a tumultuous month filled with uncertain schedules, but still find themselves working on weathering the storm as the postseason approaches.

“I’ve been happy with them the last few games in terms of where they’re at mentally,” Kinch said. “Like I told them, it’s been an up-and-down, topsy-turvy month of January so we’ve got to embrace all of it and learn from it.”

Speaking of storms, the Hilanders have a date with the Skyview Storm at home on Friday where they will try to continue to improve down the home stretch of the season.

“We try to every day,” Kinch said. “It’s certainly an important ideology that we want and that’s to play our best game the next game.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.