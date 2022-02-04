3A Boys Basketball: Kelso pulls away from Evergreen, takes 3A GSHL crown

KELSO — The Kelso boys basketball team hit the 3A GSHL summit with a game to go, clinching its second outright league title in three seasons with a 62-45 win over Evergreen on Friday.

And for the second straight game, the Hilanders — who cut their teeth in a winter season filled with lost leads late in games — put their opponent away in the latter two quarters, turning a close game at the half into a 20-point blowout in a matter of 10 minutes.

The new adornment to the banners in the rafters is far from the end of the line for these Hilanders, who still have senior night Tuesday against Mountain View and the postseason ahead of them. But it’s a benchmark after nearly two years of a pandemic, shutdowns, and growth that isn’t lost on them.

“We touched on that in our postgame,” Kelso coach Joe Kinch said. “It’s been a long journey, longer than any other team has had to go through. It’s had some great highs and also some pretty big lows, just in terms of personal development and not being with the team. To be able to start the league season at 7-0 and win it with one game to go is a true credit to those kids in that locker room. They hung in there and did plenty to make sure they were in a spot to, once we got into league, start chipping away at it.”

Friday evening didn’t necessarily start out the cleanest for Kelso — or for Evergreen, for that matter, with 10 combined turnovers in the first quarter and just 21 total points. But as the night wore on, the Hilanders slowly pushed things ahead, finding their footing against the Plainsmens' length and zone and letting their defense cook.

“Getting into that kind of game, it’s really more that you just have to play basketball,” Kinch said, “It’s not a lot of set plays, it’s not a lot of continuity, it’s being able to pass out of double-teams and skip the ball. I thought that as the game went on, we adjusted to the speed, and then we found some in transition.”

With much of the offense coming right from the defense and the Plainsmen focused on shutting down Michael Foust whenever he touched the ball, senior Tyler Hays took over early, powering Kelso with 17 of its 27 points in the first half.

Hays hit a pair of transition layups early to break the ice, then nailed three 3-pointers. The senior went on to hit back-to-back transition layups to open up the third quarter and push Kelso’s lead to 10 and not score again the rest of the night, but still finished on a game-high 21 points.

“There’s a kid that’s spent countless hours in the weight room and on the gun,” Kinch said. “He hasn’t shot the ball great this year, but he hasn’t shied away from that. He’s owned, and he’s just continued to believe in his ability to make shots. He was absolutely huge tonight.”

From there, Kelso’s usual suspects took over, with Foust and Stewart logging 22 of Kelso’s final 31 points in the game.

Foust, who went on a brief seven-point spurt to open the second quarter, added two more in the third and seven in the fourth to finish with 18 points. Three of his baskets came on putbacks; the senior finished with five offensive rebounds and 10 total boards.

Stewart, meanwhile, started finding more and more success down low in the third, drawing contact and racking up 11 second-half points to end with a 13-point, 11-rebound double-double.

“It was just a lot of playing basketball, trying to occupy areas we thought were important,” Kinch said. “We got Payton in that short corner where he was able to gather and finish, and we also found him in transition a couple of times. Michael, finding offensive rebounds and putbacks to keep him engaged offensively was important, and then he found a couple of open looks in the second half.”

Hayden Yore added five points for the Hilanders, while Ethan Mitchell had five boards.

Kelso opened the third quarter on a 9-0 run to build the lead up to 13, before Evergreen worked it back to single-digits by the end of the frame.

The pattern repeated itself in the fourth, when Foust hit a pair of free throws to make it 53-33 and cap an 11-0 run to open the quarter. Evergreen made a bit of the gap up from the free-throw line, but never got it below 15.

“It was just a matter of playing in that spurt, and then not letting them get too loose on a spurt,” Kinch said. “Between our man defense in the first half, and then we played a lot of zone in the second half, I thought we were active in both, and that’s how we have to play.”

Kelso will get the weekend to celebrate its title before wrapping up the regular season against the Thunder on Tuesday. The Hilanders (12-6, 7-0 league) will then open up the postseason at home on Feb. 12, against the No. 2 team out of the PCL.

