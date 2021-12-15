3A Boys Basketball: Kelso gets back on track with win over Heritage

KELSO — After a tough week against two tough opponents last week, Kelso was able to catch its breath Tuesday, riding a strong start on both sides of the ball to a 57-41 win over Heritage in their 3A Greater St. Helens League opener.

The Hilanders were off and running early, outscoring the Timberwolves 17-2 across the first quarter to take control early.

“A little bit of good in everything there,” Kelso coach Joe Kinch said. “We defended well which turned into some easy transition points. We also ran some nice half-court zone stuff against them and got off to a hot start.”

Payton Stewart had the offense working through him in the paint, scoring 13 points in the opening quarter on his way to a double-double with 26 points and 13 rebounds on the night.

“He had a huge first quarter…He’s a big body,” Kinch said. “Heritage really didn’t have anybody that size.”

The Timberwolves turned to a zone to try to make up for the size mismatch, but Kelso exploited it with good ball movement as they spread the floor and found Stewart inside with some strong passes.

Getting Stewart working in the paint is becoming more and more crucial to the Hilanders’ success as a squad.

“Anytime you can have a guy that draws two defenders, it makes the other guys better,” Kinch said. “He’s certainly one of those guys. When you put the ball near the basket and emphasize doing that it allows other guys to be freed up a little more.”

The Hilanders picked up the win without returning All-League player Michael Foust, who was unavailable on Tuesday night. In his absence, the Hilanders had multiple players step in with an increase in playing time.

“It was nice. Other kids’ minutes got extended a little bit and we were able to, in parts, play pretty well,” Kinch said. “Especially defensively, I liked how we moved and I thought offensively the ball moved better and we took good shots. We didn’t hit as many threes as we wanted, but we took good shots.”

The win came as a relief after Kelso went down against 4A Olympia and 2A North Kitsap by sizable margins last week. And while they are breathing easier now that they’ve started conference play with a win, Kinch said there are no regrets about facing strong competition in the early going.

“When you play in those really tough games, you find out what you really need to work on,” Kinch said. “So we’re really clear with some things we have to get better at.”

Ethan Mitchell complemented Stewart’s big night with 13 points of his own and the Hilanders got back above the .500 mark with the win.

Kelso (3-2, 1-0 league) will hit the road and make the trek to Wenatchee for their next non-league matchup on Monday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.