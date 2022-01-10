3A Boys Basketball: Kelso downs Evergreen, stays unbeaten in league

VANCOUVER — Four Kelso players were in double digit scoring figures as the Hilanders took down Evergreen 65-57 on Monday night to remain unbeaten in 3A Greater St. Helens League play.

Payton Stewart led the way from the paint for the Hilanders with 15. Ethan Mitchell and Michael Foust were both at 13, with Mitchell playing a big role on the defensive side of the floor.

“Ethan Mitchell had a nice floor game,” Kelso coach Joe Kinch said. “He did a really good job on one of their top scorers and held him to two points in the first half. He ended up with 11 but he really had to work for those.”

Hayden Yore was also in double figures with 10 points in the Hilanders’ win.

“He was kind of in the same mindset,” Kinch said. “I thought he ran the point really well and he defended on the ball pretty well too.”

The Hilanders started strong in the first half., outscoring the Plainsmen by eight in the first quarter and seven in the second to take a 15 point lead at the intermission.

Kelso kept a 13-point cushion into the fourth, but turnovers allowed the Plainsmen to creep closer.

“We didn’t take care of the ball very well the last four minutes of the game,” Kinch said. “We had too many turnovers and I thought we were just a little bit careless. It’s something every team goes through. You want to close out games and be efficient.”

Although the Plainsmen made runs, Kelso was able to keep a three-possession lead throughout the fourth to close out the win.

Kelso now improved to 3-0 in GSHL play with the win and is perfect on all fronts since returning from winter break.

“Getting better,” Kinch said. “They’re really a fun group to coach and being 3-0 in league is a great start.”

The Hilanders will likely continue to figure things out, but Kinch has already seen his team make big strides.

“We’ve certainly seen, from a coaching standpoint, a lot of growth from both individuals and collectively by addressing what we need to be working on,” he said. “It’s been a little bit of a helter-skelter for everybody. So it’s just a matter of using gym time to focus on what we need to get better at.”

Kelso (6-2) is back on the road against Mountain View on Wednesday.

