3A Boys Basketball: Kelso comes alive in win over Mountain View

KELSO — Kelso had already locked up the 3A Greater St. Helens League crown entering Tuesday’s matchup with Mountain View, but that didn’t stop the Hilanders from exploding on offense for a 71-44 win on senior night to end league play unblemished.

The game was over soon after it began. The Hilanders jumped in front with a 24-5 first quarter, feeding off the excitement of the senior night festivities before the game.

“We were pretty dynamic in the first quarter,” Kelso coach Joe Kinch said. “It was senior night and I think our kids probably felt a little more energy. We shot really well and shared the ball really well.”

Ethan Mitchell led the early charge for the Hilanders, dumping in nine points in the first quarter on his way to tallying a game-high 19 points.

“He had a big quarter defensively and then he was able to turn defense into offense,” Kinch said.

The Hilanders took a 40-19 lead into the half and after just nine points in the third, closed the game out with a 22-point fourth quarter.

“It was a fantastic way to cap off an undefeated league championship and for those seven seniors it was pretty cool,” Kinch said.

Kinch said it the Hilanders were playing to their strengths and piecing things together in their final test before the postseason.

“I thought we were really clean when we had to play in the half court and defensively we generated 12 points off of turnovers,” he said. “We were able to get in passing lanes and have a couple strip steals. It was kind of a combination of everything we think we have the ability to do.”

Michael Foust added 15 points to Mitchell’s 19 and Tyler Hays tacked on 11 for the Hilanders. Naiser Lukas helped lead the charge on defense with four steals.

Kinch was complimentary of his entire roster as 10 Hilanders managed to drop in a field goal on Tuesday.

“It was really fun to watch our kids play the way they did tonight,” Kinch said.

After gaining confidence over the last few weeks of the season, Kelso (13-6, 8-0 league) will look to keep that momentum building as they open the District Tournament at home at 6 p.m. on Saturday against Spanaway Lake.

