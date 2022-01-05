3A Boys Basketball: Hilanders stifle, pull away from Prairie in victorious return

KELSO — The only thing slowing the Kelso boys basketball team down in its return to play after three weeks away was one unkind rim, but the Hilanders found their shots in a dominant second half to run away from Prairie 69-46 in 3A GSHL play.

“We were excited to play,” Kelso coach Joe Kinch said. “From start to finish, I thought we played really hard, and that’s super important.”

Due to a combination of the Christmas break and COVID-19, the Hilanders hadn’t taken the court since Dec. 14, but they didn’t look a step off at all from the opening jump. Kelso’s defense ruled the floor the whole way through, forcing 26 turnovers and holding Prairie to 11 points or fewer in three of the four quarters.

“That’s kind of being the focal point in our prep work, and really for the rest of the year,” Kinch said. “We have to be tough defensively, make things tough on the opponent’s offense, and try to find some points in transition. We were good at it tonight.”

On the offensive side of the court, the Hilanders did just about everything right until it came to putting the ball through the net.

An ice-cold shooting performance led to a head-scratching stat sheet at halftime — one in which Kelso won the turnover battle 12-3 and had 13 offensive rebounds to Prairie’s three, and still went into the break trailing 38-35.

“I thought we played as well as I’ve seen us play in the first half,” Kinch said. “We checked every box. We had three turnovers, which was great. We gave up three offensive rebounds, which was great. We forced 12 turnovers. Everything lined up, and I thought our shot selection was good. It was just a matter of ‘Go make the next play.’”

Come the second half, the Hilanders started to make the next play.`

It began with senior Michael Foust. Kelso’s leading winger — whom Prairie held to just three points in the first half — nailed his first 3-pointer of the night on the Hilanders’ first possession of the third quarter. Within four minutes, he’d hit two more, and added a pair of free throws late to make it an 11-point period.

Meanwhile, the Kelso defense went into a whole new gear, forcing eight turnovers and keeping the Falcons at just two points for the first half of the third.

By the time Prairie scored its second bucket of the quarter, Kelso had turned a five-point deficit into a seven-point lead, and would never give it back. The Hilanders led by 11 after the third quarter, and needed five minutes — and a 12-3 run — in the fourth to push it out to 20.

After scoring 25 points in the first half, the Hilanders dropped back-to-back 22-point quarters in the third and fourth, outscoring their guests 44-18 after halftime.

Payton Stewart led Kelso with 19 points and 10 rebounds. For much of the first quarter, the sophomore big man was just about the only thing going right for the Hilanders offensively, racking up five points and five offensive rebounds — and three blocks on the other end of the floor.

As the game went on, Stewart broke out a deadly jumper from the baseline and the elbow to keep the Falcons from sinking too deep into their zone, but also continued to mash down low with a Prairie side that owned the post against Kelso last season.

“His first quarter, it looked like he was anxious to play,” Kinch said. “He was bouncy, he was aggressive. He was finishing at the rim, and if he missed, he got his own rebound. Those are body blows on the opponent, and his ability to find those rebounds around the rim is super important.”

Behind Stewart and Foust, Ethan Mitchell scored 10 points to be a third Hilander in double-figures. The rest of the Scotties filled in their own scoring columns; nine Kelso players found the basket over the course of four quarters.

“We had a little go to us,” Kinch said. “We got through our rotation, everybody played, and contributed. Our depth really won out tonight.”

Kelso (4-2) is scheduled to bounce out of league play with a Saturday away game at Black Hills in its last non-league game of the winter.

