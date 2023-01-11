3A/4A High School Boys Basketball: Poor second quarter bankrupts Kelso at Skyview

VANCOUVER – Kelso saw its league winning streak snapped before it could officially get started, Tuesday, in a 67-53 loss to Skyview. The Hilanders entered the contest having won their previous two 3A/4A GSHL league games but a disappointing second quarter in which a 13-12 lead dissolved into a 36-23 halftime deficit proved too much to overcome.

Mike Henderson led the Hilanders’ offense with 13 points in just his second game as a starter. Payton Stewart and Easton Marshall scored 11 points apiece for Kelso which slipped two games behind Mountain View in the 3A Greater St. Helens League standings with the loss.

“Tough second quarter for us," Kelso coach Joe Kinch said. "Skyview found some transition baskets and we missed a few good scoring opportunities."

Demaree Collins led Skyview with 22 points.

Kelso (7-5, 3-2 league) is back on the road at Prairie on Friday.