3A/4A Prep Boys Basketball

3A/4A High School Boys Basketball: Poor second quarter bankrupts Kelso at Skyview

Basketball stock floor

A basketball takes a break on a local gym floor during a timeout.

 Jordan Nailon

VANCOUVER – Kelso saw its league winning streak snapped before it could officially get started, Tuesday, in a 67-53 loss to Skyview. The Hilanders entered the contest having won their previous two 3A/4A GSHL league games but a disappointing second quarter in which a 13-12 lead dissolved into a 36-23 halftime deficit proved too much to overcome.

Mike Henderson led the Hilanders’ offense with 13 points in just his second game as a starter. Payton Stewart and Easton Marshall scored 11 points apiece for Kelso which slipped two games behind Mountain View in the 3A Greater St. Helens League standings with the loss.

“Tough second quarter for us," Kelso coach Joe Kinch said. "Skyview found some transition baskets and we missed a few good scoring opportunities."

Demaree Collins led Skyview with 22 points.

Kelso (7-5, 3-2 league) is back on the road at Prairie on Friday.

Box Score

At Vancouver

STORM 67, HILANDERS 53

Kelso 13 10 13 17 – 53

Skyview 12 24 15 16 – 67

KEL (53) – Henderson 13, Smith 1, Marshall 11, Lukas 2, Yore 5, Eastham 7, Amrine 3, Stewart 11

SKY (67) – Sheppert 5, Packer 2, Perdue 14, Collins 22, Fletch 6, Hanson 3, Weimer 8, Chatman 7

