3A/4A Boys Hoops: Battle Ground's Perry too much for Kelso

BATTLE GROUND — For three quarters Kelso hung around with Battle Ground, but eventually, the Tigers’ 6-foot, 8-inch Kaden Perry was just too much in the post, as the hosts came away 59-40 winners thanks to a big fourth quarter.

“He’s just an incredible talent, great player,” Kelso coach Joe Kinch said.

The Hilanders by no means rolled over out of the gate against the four-star recruit committed to play for Gonzaga next season, holding him to eight points in the first two quarters. In the 3A/4A Greater St. Helens League boys basketball showdown, Kelso went into halftime down by just one.

Late in the third quarter, the Tigers were up just 35-31. But Perry ended up dropping 22 points in the second half alone, as Battle Ground ended the game on a 28-6 run to put an exclamation point on it.

“We did a good job trying to really crowd Perry and try to have some other guys for them step up,” Kinch said. “He eventually just wore us down, but I liked our effort defensively against him for three quarters. Then he just had a little bit more gas in the tank and had a big fourth quarter.”