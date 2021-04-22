3A/4A Boys Hoops: Battle Ground's Perry too much for Kelso

BATTLE GROUND — For three quarters Kelso hung around with Battle Ground, but eventually, the Tigers’ 6-foot, 8-inch Kaden Perry was just too much in the post, as the hosts came away 59-40 winners thanks to a big fourth quarter.
“He’s just an incredible talent, great player,” Kelso coach Joe Kinch said.
The Hilanders by no means rolled over out of the gate against the four-star recruit committed to play for Gonzaga next season, holding him to eight points in the first two quarters. In the 3A/4A Greater St. Helens League boys basketball showdown, Kelso went into halftime down by just one.
Late in the third quarter, the Tigers were up just 35-31. But Perry ended up dropping 22 points in the second half alone, as Battle Ground ended the game on a 28-6 run to put an exclamation point on it.
“We did a good job trying to really crowd Perry and try to have some other guys for them step up,” Kinch said. “He eventually just wore us down, but I liked our effort defensively against him for three quarters. Then he just had a little bit more gas in the tank and had a big fourth quarter.”
While Perry didn’t really pile on the scoring until late, Kinch said at times he basically took away the post on defense, eliminating any chances down low the Hilanders may have otherwise looked for. That wall on the block forced Kelso to take more and more jump shots, and for the most part, those just didn’t fall.
No Hilander finished in double figures, with Trystin Marin leading the team with nine points. Tyler Hays and Chase Johnson had seven apiece, while Ethan Mitchell and Michael Foust both finished with six.
Despite the low scoring output, Kinch said he came away happier with Kelso’s offense than he was after the Hilanders’ season-opening loss at Camas.
“I was really pleased with some of the things we were able to do offensively,” he said. “We didn’t shoot the ball too well, but I thought we took good shots. We took shots out of the scheme of our offense, we had multiple-pass possessions. Unfortunately the ball didn’t go in.”
Kelso (0-2) is scheduled to play at Mountain View on Tuesday.