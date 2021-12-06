3A/4A Boys Basketball: Olympia wallops Kelso

OLYMPIA — Kelso entered a hostile environment at 4A Olympia on Monday and was sent home after taking a beating against a well-rounded squad as the Bears dropped the Hilanders 66-32 in non-league play.

“They have every part,” Kelso coach Joe Kinch said of Olympia. “They’re big and shoot the ball well and defend well and have a great home court. You name it, it was all lined up tonight and we didn’t have any answers.”

The Hilanders found themselves trailing early after mustering just six points in the first quarter. Though the offense, marking the start of a rough night on that side of the floor.

“They got out quick on us and we were just unable to really find anything offensively,” Kinch said. “We’ve got to play better offense and we’ve got to move the ball better…We just have to be able to play off each other better. That’s work that we definitely need to do.”

After putting up 19 points in the opening quarter, the Bears just got better, tallying 23 in the second and 22 in the third before calling off the dogs in the fourth. In a game without many positives on the floor, Kinch said he hopes the Hilanders carry it with them moving forward.

“I think if we can learn from the game it will be a positive,” Kinch said. “I think there are things we can take from the game that we need to improve at, but I think there’s some frustrating parts too along with that.”

Michael Faust led the Hilanders with 13 points and was the only Kelso player in double figures. Tyler Hays added seven and Hayden Yore finished with six.

The Bears were fueled by a rousing fan base, something that teams will have to adjust to after a spring season of mostly empty gyms.

“It’s a great crowd,” Kinch said. “Their student section was packed — the whole section — and they were into the game. Olympia fed off it. “

Kinch again hopes the Hilanders remember that feeling.

"The good thing is that it’s really early in the year and we’re going to play in other environments like this,” he said. “So we have to learn how to execute and play better than what we did tonight.”

Speaking of environments, the Hilanders (2-1) get the opportunity to play in a unique one as they head south to play North Kitsap on Saturday at the Moda Center.

“We’ll get back into the gym tomorrow and get this one put behind us,” Kinch said. “I think it’s a great opportunity to play at the Moda Center, so when that opportunity came up we jumped at it and look forward to it.”

