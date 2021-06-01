3A/4A Boys Basketball: Kelso takes first-round matchup over Heritage

VANCOUVER — The start of the postseason didn’t do anything to slow the Kelso boys basketball team’s current run, as the Hilanders won their 3A/4A Greater St. Helens League first-round matchup over Heritage 67-52 on Tuesday.
Kelso led the whole way after the second quarter, but saw a pair of Heritage 3-pointers slash what had been a 12-point advantage late in the third quarter into just a six-point lead going into the fourth.
Instead of letting the brief run materialize into anything in the final period, though, the Hilanders found their defense, holding the Timberwolves scoreless on each of their first nine possessions in the fourth quarter and hitting pay dirt routinely on their side.
“It was a really great start to the fourth quarter on both sides of the floor,” Kelso coach Joe Kinch said. “Our defense allowed us to find stuff in transition, and finally put a nice run together.”
Just like that, the lead ballooned all the way out to 18 points, and from then on, it was all cosmetic.
Mike Foust led Kelso with 27 points, taking his normal role as the Hilanders’ main man on offense. Down low, freshman Payton Stewart pitched in 11 points in the first postseason action of his career.
“He’s had a nice year, especially as a freshman,” Kinch said. “To be able to come in and play varsity, especially as wacky as this year has been as far as practice time and prep time, he’s really done a nice job, and continues to get better every game out.”
Foust and Stewart combined for 10 points to lead the way in the second quarter, with the Hilanders getting into a groove to score 21 and overcome a bit of a slow start.
But to Kinch, the change started on the defensive side of the court, following a first quarter that Heritage won 14-13.
“I didn’t think we defended with as much zeal as we had last week, but that might just be me being over-critical,” he said. “I thought Heritage was able to get downhill on us a little more than we should have allowed. But give Heritage credit, they were pretty direct in their attack, trying to get to the basket.
“Eventually, we were able to keep them from getting to the basket, either with good help and forcing turnovers that way, or they took some quick shots that we were able to rebound and get out in transition.”
The Hilanders kept the T-Wolves off the offensive glass entirely in the first half, limiting them to one shot at most per possession, and starting an even attack themselves in the second once they got the ball down the court.
It was more of the same in the third quarter, with Kelso adding another 18 points up to the board.
“We were able to rebound and turn the floor on them pretty quick, which led to some really good transition opportunities,” Kinch said. “I’ve been really pleased with our ability to improve in that regard as the season’s gone on.”
Chase Johnson put up nine points, Tyler Hays scored seven, and Colby Cooper added six in the win.
The win will put Hilanders’ five-game winning streak was set to run into its toughest test yet, as Kelso (7-7) advanced to face No. 1 Union on Wednesday. The Titans beat the Hilanders 74-43 in their only regular-season meeting back on May 7.