3A/4A Boys Basketball: Kelso takes first-round matchup over Heritage

Foust and Stewart combined for 10 points to lead the way in the second quarter, with the Hilanders getting into a groove to score 21 and overcome a bit of a slow start.

But to Kinch, the change started on the defensive side of the court, following a first quarter that Heritage won 14-13.

“I didn’t think we defended with as much zeal as we had last week, but that might just be me being over-critical,” he said. “I thought Heritage was able to get downhill on us a little more than we should have allowed. But give Heritage credit, they were pretty direct in their attack, trying to get to the basket.

“Eventually, we were able to keep them from getting to the basket, either with good help and forcing turnovers that way, or they took some quick shots that we were able to rebound and get out in transition.”

The Hilanders kept the T-Wolves off the offensive glass entirely in the first half, limiting them to one shot at most per possession, and starting an even attack themselves in the second once they got the ball down the court.

It was more of the same in the third quarter, with Kelso adding another 18 points up to the board.