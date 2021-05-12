3A/4A Boys Basketball: Kelso pulls away late from Heritage

VANCOUVER — The Kelso boys basketball team finished strong a couple of times, and that was enough to come home on a happy bus ride following a 71-65 win over Heritage in 3A/4A Greater St. Helens League play.

Facing a game tied at 63-63 with just about two minutes left, the Hilanders found themselves in crunch time, and Wednesday, the young boys in blue responded. Kelso reeled off an 8-2 run to end it, with Chase Johnson scoring off an assist from Tyler Hays and going 4-for-4 from the free-throw line.

“I really liked how we handled the last two, two-and-a-half minutes where we got great looks and we forced them into some tough shots and rebounded the ball,” Kelso coach Joe Kinch said. “In a game that was really winnable for both teams, we found a way to make a few more plays.”

Johnson finished with 12 points, second on the team to Mike Foust, who led all scorers with 24. Most of Fousts’ success came at the rim, which was a pattern followed by the rest of his team for most of the night, with the guards driving and the posts going to work down low.

“We attacked the basket well,” Kinch said. “Payton Stewart had a great presence inside tonight for us on both ends. Especially as a freshman, he’s trying to just learn his way through, but I thought his minutes were really good tonight.”