3A/4A Boys Basketball: Kelso loses late lead again

KELSO — For the third straight game, the Kelso boys basketball team led by double-digits after three quarters of play. But for the third straight game, the Hilanders saw that lead evaporate late, falling 51-50 to Mountain View in 3A/4A Greater St. Helens League Play on Thursday.
“It’s what we’re going through right now,” Kelso coach Joe Kinch said. “It’s just a matter of hanging together and finding ways to finish games. And we need to learn how to do that. We just didn’t again tonight.”
The Hilanders led a tight game at halftime 31-29, but pulled ahead with a big third quarter to go into the fourth up 45-33.
“Really active defensively, we were able to generate points off our defense,” Kinch said. “Offensively, I thought we again had good ball movement, good player movement. We played off each other.”
Then, once again, it all slowed down.
The Hilanders — who had turned the ball over nine times in the first 24 minutes of play — gave it away nine times in the fourth quarter alone, and went 0-for-6 from the field, scoring just five points on free throws.
Mountain View roared back with its best offensive quarter of the game, taking the lead with just over a minute left. Kelso got a couple of good chances to scrap back ahead in the game’s waning moments, but couldn’t get anything to fall.
“It’s just a matter of us being able to carry that through and just being able to put 32 minutes together,” Kelso coach Joe Kinch said. “We just seem to have a quarter per game — and right now it’s the fourth, which makes it a little more glaring — where we don’t do what we need to do offensively.“
Michael Foust led Kelso with 21 points. Colby Cooper put up a season-high 11, drawing praise from his coach.
“Colby Cooper had a great floor game, especially early,” Kinch said. “He had two steals and coast-to-coast layups that got us going early.”
Kinch also had good things to say about Hayden Yore, who’s stepped into a larger role at the point guard spot as a freshman, finishing with five points Wednesday.
“He held up against some pressure and made some plays,” Kinch said.
Now the task for the Hilanders is simple: take all of the pieces and turn them into a complete game. The good news for Kelso (2-7) is that it’ll get one more crack at each team that’s beaten it in such dramatic fashion in a stretch of four games in five days to end the regular season.
That road will begin with a rematch at Mountain View on Monday, followed by a Wednesday road matchup at Heritage and back-to-back home games against Prairie and Evergreen on Thursday and Friday, respectively. Kelso lost to its first matchups against those four schools by a combined eight points.
“There’s a learning process that’s occurring,” Kinch said. “You see how they feel in the locker room — they’re hurting and they’re frustrated. But it’s part of a process here to keep getting better.
“It’s not like we’re making a ton of terrible plays. We’re talking about moving from a B to an A student. We’re close, we just have to find a way to close that gap and finish games. They know it, we know it. The most important piece is just sticking together and finding our way.”