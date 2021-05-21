3A/4A Boys Basketball: Kelso loses late lead again

“It’s just a matter of us being able to carry that through and just being able to put 32 minutes together,” Kelso coach Joe Kinch said. “We just seem to have a quarter per game — and right now it’s the fourth, which makes it a little more glaring — where we don’t do what we need to do offensively.“

Michael Foust led Kelso with 21 points. Colby Cooper put up a season-high 11, drawing praise from his coach.

“Colby Cooper had a great floor game, especially early,” Kinch said. “He had two steals and coast-to-coast layups that got us going early.”

Kinch also had good things to say about Hayden Yore, who’s stepped into a larger role at the point guard spot as a freshman, finishing with five points Wednesday.

“He held up against some pressure and made some plays,” Kinch said.

Now the task for the Hilanders is simple: take all of the pieces and turn them into a complete game. The good news for Kelso (2-7) is that it’ll get one more crack at each team that’s beaten it in such dramatic fashion in a stretch of four games in five days to end the regular season.