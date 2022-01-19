3A/4A Boys Basketball: Kelso gets revenge in win over Battle Ground

KELSO — Last week, Kelso fell to Battle Ground on the road at the buzzer. This week, the Hilanders made sure to not let the Tigers get that chance on their home floor as Kelso picked up a 58-39 win to split the season series with its 3A/4A Greater St. Helens League foe.

Kelso made its impact on defense, holding the Tigers to seven points in the first quarter and 16 across the first half. On the other side of the ball the Hilanders put up 19 first-quarter points and took a 31-16 lead at the break.

“We defended well and held them to 16 points in the first half and forced them into 11 turnovers,” Kelso coach Joe Kinch said. “I thought we were pretty well on point in terms of our half-court defense, which led to a few run outs on the other end.”

Carter Lloyd found his way into the starting lineup for the Hilanders and made his impact felt too, scoring 12 of his 15 points in the first half to help give Kelso the momentum early.

“He had a couple of threes and had a couple of plays in transition, so he had a nice effort for us tonight,” Kinch said.

Michael Foust led the Hilanders with 18 points and Payton Stewart mustered 13 points from down low for the Hilanders.

After the heartbreaker of a first matchup between these teams, Kinch was searching for answers to find out what the coaching staff could do to spark Kelso’s offense. Although the defense took some major steps forward, the offense made strides as well.

“I thought our ball movement was better,” Kinch said. “It’s a work in progress but there’s times when you see improvement and there’s also times where you see lapses. Tonight was one of those nights where we saw more improvement than we saw lapses, which is really important.”

Kelso (8-4) will face a tough road test on Friday as they take on Camas.

