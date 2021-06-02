3A/4A Boys Basketball: Kelso falls to Union in first-round loss

CAMAS — The Kelso boys basketball team came in with momentum, but momentum didn’t end up being enough to overcome the top-seeded team in the 3A/4A Greater St. Helens League, as Union knocked the Hilanders out of the postseason with a 69-45 win Wednesday.
When Kelso faced the Titans early in the season on May 7, it all fell apart in a bad third quarter that led to a loss by more than 30 points. Wednesday, Kelso coach Joe Kinch said a lot more went better for the boys in blue and gold.
“I was pleased overall with our effort,” he said. “The first time we played them, we were never really able to find any tempo or the pace we wanted to play at. Tonight, we had some really good spurts. Unfortunately, they sped us up in smaller windows.”
Union ended the first quarter on a run, then stretched it a bit more in the second quarter to go into halftime up 35-24.
The deficit doubled in the third, with Union’s defense finally taking hold of the game and turning missed shots and takeaways into points on the other end of the floor.
“They’re just really physical,” Kinch said. “They pressure in the back court and really force you to be clean against pressure. And if you’re not clean, then you pay. They’re quick and aggressive. That gave us some trouble. And then in the halfcourt, they sit down and they really guard you, so you have to be able to put the ball in spots you want to go.”
The tight defense limited Mike Foust — Kelso’s leading scorer by far — to just seven points. Chase Johnson took his place at the top of the scoresheet with 15 points, and also led the Hilanders with six rebounds.
“He was active,” Kinch said. “There’s another kid that as the season has gone on, has found his rhythm to varsity basketball. He hit a couple spot-up, inside-out threes tonight, which was nice to see, because he’s put a lot of time into improving his jumper.”
Ethan Mitchell came in on 10 points, and Payton Stewart added eight.
Union’s Kaden Horn led all scorers with 27 points, hitting three 3-pointers and adding a 7-for-7 outing from the free-throw line.
Kelso (7-8) will only lose one senior — Ethan Moyer — to graduation from this team that suffered multiple blowouts early, then had a rough stretch of one-possession losses, and then reeled off a five-game winning streak in nine days. Perhaps the best news, other than the fact that nearly everybody will return, is that the offseason is only set to be six months long, before the Hilanders can hit the court again and try to improve upon this season.
“Our players have to internalize what they liked about it and what they didn’t like, and the things they didn’t like about it, we have to work to improve,” Kinch said. “Like we said, it’s somewhere between a summer league and a true League (season). We were able after 15 games to identify some things I think we have the chance to be pretty good at, and some things where I think we really need to work at.”