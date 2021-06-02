3A/4A Boys Basketball: Kelso falls to Union in first-round loss

CAMAS — The Kelso boys basketball team came in with momentum, but momentum didn’t end up being enough to overcome the top-seeded team in the 3A/4A Greater St. Helens League, as Union knocked the Hilanders out of the postseason with a 69-45 win Wednesday.

When Kelso faced the Titans early in the season on May 7, it all fell apart in a bad third quarter that led to a loss by more than 30 points. Wednesday, Kelso coach Joe Kinch said a lot more went better for the boys in blue and gold.

“I was pleased overall with our effort,” he said. “The first time we played them, we were never really able to find any tempo or the pace we wanted to play at. Tonight, we had some really good spurts. Unfortunately, they sped us up in smaller windows.”

Union ended the first quarter on a run, then stretched it a bit more in the second quarter to go into halftime up 35-24.

The deficit doubled in the third, with Union’s defense finally taking hold of the game and turning missed shots and takeaways into points on the other end of the floor.