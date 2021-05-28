3A/4A Boys Basketball: Kelso caps off dominant week with win

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He ended his night with two 3-pointers, 13 twos, and an efficient 8-of-11 outing at the free-throw line.

“I shouldn’t say it was nothing out of the ordinary, but everything ran through schematically what we want to do offensively,” Kinch said. “He was just playing through our offense and making great plays.”

And when Evergreen shifted extra attention to Foust, going so far as to bring out a box-and-one defense, the rest of the Hilanders were happy to get their shots in too. Chase Johnson put up 12 points, Tyler Hays finished on 10, and Ethan Mitchell scored seven.

As a team, Kelso shot 16-of-20 from the charity stripe and only turned the ball over nine times, while forcing Evergreen into 16 giveaways.

A good number of those free balls came in the first quarter, when Kelso ran out to a 21-10 lead. The advantage grew to 14 points at halftime before Evergreen was able to get its offense going a bit more in the third quarter. But as the Plainsmen started scoring more, it opened the game up for Kelso to respond, so while Evergreen nearly matched its first-half total in the third quarter, it only pulled back by two points.

Before the game, the Hilanders honored their lone senior this year, Ethan Moyer, who was playing in his final home game.