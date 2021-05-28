3A/4A Boys Basketball: Kelso caps off dominant week with win

KELSO — Don’t look now, but the Kelso boys basketball team is on a run.
Coming into the week, the Hilanders were 70% of the way through their shortened season, sitting at 2-7 following a string of three games that they had lost by a combined four points.
Since Monday though, Kelso has run off four wins in five days — three of which came over the teams they had fallen so tightly to — capped by a controlling 74-58 victory over Evergreen at home Friday.
“It was a great week; it was really good, and I think the most important piece to that is that these guys didn’t quit believing in their ability to win games,” Kelso coach Joe Kinch said. “Despite the misfortunes in three straight games — which is a little bit unheard of, to be honest — they didn’t quit believing, just kept plugging away, and it’s obviously turned.”
Friday night, the offense flowed through Mike Foust. A day after Prairie “held” him to a comparatively-low 19 points, the junior went off for 40 against the Plainsmen, nearly reaching his previous days’ total in a quarter.
“Mike had a huge game,” Kinch said. “If you score 40 points in a high school basketball game, you’re a pretty dynamic scorer. My hat’s off to him.”
Foust scored Kelso’s first 12 points, and finished with 16 in the opening quarter. By the end of the third, he was already up to 26, and then poured it on for 14 more in the fourth.
He ended his night with two 3-pointers, 13 twos, and an efficient 8-of-11 outing at the free-throw line.
“I shouldn’t say it was nothing out of the ordinary, but everything ran through schematically what we want to do offensively,” Kinch said. “He was just playing through our offense and making great plays.”
And when Evergreen shifted extra attention to Foust, going so far as to bring out a box-and-one defense, the rest of the Hilanders were happy to get their shots in too. Chase Johnson put up 12 points, Tyler Hays finished on 10, and Ethan Mitchell scored seven.
As a team, Kelso shot 16-of-20 from the charity stripe and only turned the ball over nine times, while forcing Evergreen into 16 giveaways.
A good number of those free balls came in the first quarter, when Kelso ran out to a 21-10 lead. The advantage grew to 14 points at halftime before Evergreen was able to get its offense going a bit more in the third quarter. But as the Plainsmen started scoring more, it opened the game up for Kelso to respond, so while Evergreen nearly matched its first-half total in the third quarter, it only pulled back by two points.
Before the game, the Hilanders honored their lone senior this year, Ethan Moyer, who was playing in his final home game.
“I think they really wanted to win for Ethan,” Kinch said. “He’s been an important piece for four years in our program, and a super great kid. It was great for him to enjoy a senior night and a win.”