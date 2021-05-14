3A/4A Boys Basketball: Kelso can't hold lead against Evergreen

VANCOUVER — Three great quarters were not enough to outweigh one woeful one, as Kelso lost the lead it had built up in a 59-58 loss to Evergreen in 3A/4A Greater St. Helens League play.

“We played our best three quarters of the year, and we played our worst quarter of the year,” Kelso coach Joe Kinch said. “Lots of good, and unfortunately a really tough fourth quarter.”

The Hilanders led 55-43 as the final horn sounded on the end of those three good quarters, having just dropped 21 points on the Plainsmen in the third. But come the fourth, the well dried up completely.

Kelso managed just one point in the first seven minutes of the quarter, as Evergreen mounted their comeback. The Plainsmen eventually staked out a lead as large as three inside the final minute.

“We had open looks in the fourth that didn’t go in,” Kinch said. “I do think there’s a learning curve there, to really go finish a game, because they kept coming at us. We just have to believe and make the next play.”