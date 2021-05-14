3A/4A Boys Basketball: Kelso can't hold lead against Evergreen

VANCOUVER — Three great quarters were not enough to outweigh one woeful one, as Kelso lost the lead it had built up in a 59-58 loss to Evergreen in 3A/4A Greater St. Helens League play.
“We played our best three quarters of the year, and we played our worst quarter of the year,” Kelso coach Joe Kinch said. “Lots of good, and unfortunately a really tough fourth quarter.”
The Hilanders led 55-43 as the final horn sounded on the end of those three good quarters, having just dropped 21 points on the Plainsmen in the third. But come the fourth, the well dried up completely.
Kelso managed just one point in the first seven minutes of the quarter, as Evergreen mounted their comeback. The Plainsmen eventually staked out a lead as large as three inside the final minute.
“We had open looks in the fourth that didn’t go in,” Kinch said. “I do think there’s a learning curve there, to really go finish a game, because they kept coming at us. We just have to believe and make the next play.”
Losing the lead jolted the Hilanders back to form, as the visitors forced a turnover and got it ahead to Michael Foust for a layup — their first field goal of the period — to cut their deficit to one. Kelso got another stop to get the ball back with a chance to win the game in dramatic fashion, but after a couple of passes, Foust couldn’t quite drain his last-second shot from beyond the arc.
“Even that exchange, I was really pleased with, because nobody tried to take it upon themselves, they moved the ball, and found the open guy,” Kinch said. “Unfortunately, it didn’t go in.”
Foust paced Kelso with 26 points, and Tyler Hays scored 11. Ethan Mitchell added seven, and Payton Stewart had six, and for three quarters.
According to Kinch, the Hilanders played as well as they have all season.
“We were clean through our offensive sets, we were able to find and convert in transition,” Kinch said. “We handled their pressure, got layups off of their full-court press and traps. We moved the ball well, and made shots. We played off each other. It was good. It was really good.”
Evergreen guard Jaden Stanley led the home side with 21 points, 17 coming in the second half to lead the Plainsmens’ charge.
Kelso (2-5) is scheduled to go to Mountain View for another 3A/4A GSHL matchup on Monday.