3A/4A Boys Basketball: Hilanders hold steady in fourth, beat Thunder

VANCOUVER — The Kelso boys basketball team kicked its trend of bad fourth quarters Monday to get back in the win column, beating Mountain View 67-49.
“Really proud of our kids to just keep believing in what we’re doing,” Kelso coach Joe Kinch said. “Some guys stepped up and made plays throughout the game, and the fourth quarter was no different.”
After three straight games that saw the Hilanders take double-digit leads into the fourth quarter and lose in the final minutes, Kelso held steady to wrap up its win against the Thunder. The Hilanders led by 20 after three quarters of play, and after scoring just 15 points in their three previous fourth quarters combined, they played Mountain View on Monday even to ride out winners by 18.
“I thought everybody played within themselves,” Kinch said. “It’s small steps. Coming off these three really tough losses, I’ve been pleased with how we’ve practiced all year. It’s nice when you can go out and put four good quarters together. The kids felt great about it.”
The Hilanders and Thunder went back and forth in a tight first quarter, and started to do the same in the second, when Kelso’s defense started to click.
Mountain View managed just seven points in the second quarter, and soon Kelso was starting to turn its stops into easy buckets on the other end of the court, turning a one-point advantage after eight minutes to a 15-point one after 16.
“We went on a nice run, and holding them to seven was important,” Kinch said. “We were able to finally able to get some points off our defense and get some transitions and layups.That was a pivotal point, and we just kind of carried that lead through the entire game.”
Kelso forced 18 turnovers out of its hosts on the night, including tearing away 10 steals.
On the offensive end, Michael Foust led all scorers with a season-high 35 points, hitting from all over the court.
“He was steady the entire way,” Kinch said. “Kind of took what the defense gave him, but he was really aggressive getting to the basket. He played really comfortably, and I thought guys got him the ball in places where he could score against that zone.”
Tyler Hays added 13 points for the Hilanders, and Chase Johnson scored 10. Foust also led Kelso with seven rebounds.
Aiden Nicholson and Austin Lee both scored 17 points to lead Mountain View.
The win makes Kelso (3-7) 1-for-1 on its three-game revenge tour against the teams it dropped heartbreakers to the past two weeks. Next up is a road matchup against Heritage, which beat Kelso on a last-second three-pointer to win 49-47 last Tuesday.