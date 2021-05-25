3A/4A Boys Basketball: Hilanders hold steady in fourth, beat Thunder

VANCOUVER — The Kelso boys basketball team kicked its trend of bad fourth quarters Monday to get back in the win column, beating Mountain View 67-49.

“Really proud of our kids to just keep believing in what we’re doing,” Kelso coach Joe Kinch said. “Some guys stepped up and made plays throughout the game, and the fourth quarter was no different.”

After three straight games that saw the Hilanders take double-digit leads into the fourth quarter and lose in the final minutes, Kelso held steady to wrap up its win against the Thunder. The Hilanders led by 20 after three quarters of play, and after scoring just 15 points in their three previous fourth quarters combined, they played Mountain View on Monday even to ride out winners by 18.

“I thought everybody played within themselves,” Kinch said. “It’s small steps. Coming off these three really tough losses, I’ve been pleased with how we’ve practiced all year. It’s nice when you can go out and put four good quarters together. The kids felt great about it.”

The Hilanders and Thunder went back and forth in a tight first quarter, and started to do the same in the second, when Kelso’s defense started to click.