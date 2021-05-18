3A/4A Boys Basketball: Heritage sinks Kelso at the buzzer

“That was a turning point,” Kinch said. “We had four straight turnovers to open the quarter. And then it set a tone and we were able to go back and forth.”

Kelso was able to stem the tide and lock down on defense to take the lead back, but Heritage fought back to tie it at 46 with a three-point play with 17 seconds left.

A reach-in foul on Kelso’s ensuing possession but them at the line for two shots, they made the first to take the lead but missed the second and the Timberwolves hauled it in and called a timeout with eight seconds left. Heritage advanced the ball past half court and called another timeout with four seconds left to get one last shot at the hoop.

The Timberwolves took advantage of the opportunity. Heritage’s Jayden Cardiel got the ball and took a straight on 3-pointer from the top of the key that bounced once and dropped to ruin Kelso’s first home game in over two years.

“To give up a tough three to beat us – a tough three – we probably challenged it enough, but at the end of the day we didn’t make enough plays and put ourselves in a pretty tough position to win it,” Kinch said.

Johnson led Kelso on offense with a game high 14 points. Mike Foust also had a strong game on the court with 12 points to help fuel the Hilander attack.