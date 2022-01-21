3A/4A Boys Basketball: Camas overpowers Kelso

CAMAS — Kelso ran into a strong Camas team on Friday night, but the Hilanders are doing their best to keep their heads up after an 83-38 loss in a matchup of two 3A/4A Greater St. Helens league teams.

“As strange as it sounds, there were more bright spots than the score would indicate,” Kelso coach Joe Kinch said. “I was pleased with our effort and our willingness to play.”

The Papermakers jumped in front early, playing fast-paced and putting up 26 points in the first. That trend would continue as Camas shot past the 20-point mark in each of the first three quarters before calling off the dogs in the fourth.

Kelso started with its best foot forward with 15 points in the first, but they couldn’t keep up with the high-scoring Papermakers and found themselves behind 47-23 by the halfway point and 73-33 through three quarters.

“As the game went on, their depth and their ability to pressure was a telling story, especially in the third quarter,” Kinch said.

Carson Frawley and Beckett Currie teamed up to score 37 points for the Papermakers. Frawley dropped in 19 and Currie totaled 18 for Camas.

Michael Foust led Kelso with 11 points and Payton Stewart added 10 to lead the Hilanders’ effort.

Kinch noted that in other matchups against tough opponents earlier this season, the Hilanders didn’t show the fight that they did on Friday.

“I think in a few of these games that we’ve played in, we haven’t given our best effort,” he said. “But tonight, playing against a team that was darn good, I was pleased with our effort and our attitude.”

Kinch added that his team isn’t “too beat up over this one” as they are staying locked in finishing the year strong.

“You set goals at the beginning of the year and all of those goals are still right in front of us,” Kinch said. “It’s just a matter of us continuing to do what we need to do at practice.”

The Hilanders even showed some growth on the offensive end despite the low scoring total.

“We had better ball movement again, which is a step in the right direction,” Kinch said. “For their pressure that they applied full court, I thought we were able to handle it in stretches and move the ball and stay out of traps.”

Kelso (8-5) is back on the road at Heritage on Tuesday.

