3A/4A Boys Basketball: Battle Ground buzzer beater hands Kelso first league loss

BATTLE GROUND — Kelso played catchup against Battle Ground for the bulk of four quarters on Thursday and it came back to bite them in the end. After taking the lead late in the fourth, the Tigers' Tate Spencer nailed a 3-pointer at the buzzer to take down the Hilanders 55-52 and hand them their first 3A/4A Greater St. Helens League loss of the season.

The Hilanders fell behind by as many as 11 points in the second quarter, but managed to cut the deficit to 33-27 by the break.

After working all the way back to take a two-point lead around the two-minute mark, Battle Ground tied it at 55 at the free throw line, giving the Hilanders the ball with 45 seconds left on the clock.

“We had a really good look off a nice set we ran which got the shot we wanted,” Kelso coach Joe Kinch said. “Unfortunately that didn’t get in.”

On the ensuing possession, Kelso’s defense held their water and forced the Tigers to call a timeout with just 3.5 seconds left. That gave Battle Ground one last shot at avoiding overtime.

“I thought we defended really well and did everything but foul the guy and he made probably about a 23-24 footer,” Kinch said. “He hit a tough shot for sure.”

Spencer led the Tigers with a game-high 22 points, so the Hilanders had him circled on the last possession. Not that it mattered.

Still, the defense was a strong point for the Hilanders all night.

“They have some pretty good offensive firepower,” Kinch said. “I thought collectively as a team we defended really well to hold them to 55. They can put up 65, 70, 75 pretty easy.”

But on the other end of the floor, the Hilanders are still searching for their identity when they have the rock.

“I’m disappointed with how I’ve coached this team offensively,” Kinch said. “We have to get better because as we get into January and you get into the second time you play league opponents, you have to get cleaner.”

Kinch said the coaching staff will have to reevaluate and find a plan that suits its players as they hit the toughest part of their schedule. But he feels his team is “checking a lot of other boxes” in different aspects of the game and was happy with the fight they showed, even in defeat.

“Our effort and ability to hang in when we were as jagged offensively as we played, I’m super pleased with that,” he said.

Michael Foust led the Hilanders with 20 points while Payton Stewart added 12 from his home in the paint.

Kelso (6-3) had a chance to bounce back as they played host to W.F. West at home on Friday night.

