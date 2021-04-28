3A/4A Basketball: Kelso boys and girls take down Mt. View

VANCOUVER — The Kelso boys basketball team finished strong, Tuesday, riding a run late in the third quarter and early in the fourth to come away with its first victory of the season, 58-51 over Mountain View.
Down by seven with about three minutes left in the third, the Hilanders hit another gear, going on an 8-0 run to overtake the Thunder and go into the fourth up 41-40.
The momentum continued to open the final quarter, with Kelso stretching its run to 14 points before Mountain View finally got back onto the scoreboard, and continuing to grow its lead until it hit double-digits.
“It felt really good,” said Kelso coach Joe Kinch. “The kids were excited. It was nice to finish that game. Being down 40-33 on the road, I thought our kids showed some composure, battled back, hit some shots, played together.”
Mountain View went on one last run to narrow the lead down to four with two minutes left, but Colby Cooper hit a layup in transition, and Michael Foust and Chase Johnson combined to go 7-for-8 from the free-throw line down the stretch to see the game out.
Foust ended up leading the Hilanders' in scoring for the first time this season, putting up 16 points in the winning effort.
“He had a good floor game,” Kinch said. “He’s smart with the ball. He missed a couple shots that were virtually in and out. He had at least two threes where he hit everything but the net. I’m really pleased with him.”
Johnson added 12 points. Tyler Hays had 10, Carter Lloyd scored eight, and Payton Stewart put up seven.
Mountain View ran a full-court press from the opening jump, leading to a first half that went wild and hectic on both sides. Kelso went into halftime with seven steals, but also turned the ball over 12 times.
While the Hilanders opened up the second half slow in the scoring column, they took better care of the ball, limiting it to four giveaways in the final two quarters.
“We just took care of it better and adjusted,” Kinch said. “I’m proud of the kids for doing that. Sometimes you get into a game and kind of lose sight of everything, especially as young as we are.”
Now with a victory to its name, Kelso (1-2) is set to play at Prairie on Friday.
Fraley leads the way for Kelso in win at MV
VANCOUVER — Natalie Fraley took the game over early, then did it again in the third quarter, and the Kelso girls basketball team rode out of town 50-34 winners over Mountain View on Tuesday.
Fraley finished with 24 points — nearly half of Kelso’s total — to lead all scorers.
Ten of those points came in the first quarter, as Fraley outscored the Thunder by herself. In the third, the junior Utah State commit filled the bucket up with four two-pointers, a three, and a free throw, scoring 12 of Kelso’s 13 points in the quarter.
Going into the fourth, Fraley trailed Mountain View by four, but adding in the rest of the Hilanders, the lead was 13.
Between Fraley’s big quarters, Evermore Kaiser took over for Kelso in the second, scoring 10 points. She finished on 14 for the game. Josie Ahrens and Lexi Grumbois both added four points each.
Kelso’s defense put the clamps on Mountain View for the duration of the game. The Thunder managed three made field goals in each of the first three quarters, and just one in the fourth. Mountain View was only able to keep it relatively close from the charity stripe, with the hosts making 11 free throws to Kelso’s two.
Kelso (2-1) is scheduled to go to Prairie on Friday.