3A/4A Basketball: Kelso boys and girls take down Mt. View

Johnson added 12 points. Tyler Hays had 10, Carter Lloyd scored eight, and Payton Stewart put up seven.

Mountain View ran a full-court press from the opening jump, leading to a first half that went wild and hectic on both sides. Kelso went into halftime with seven steals, but also turned the ball over 12 times.

While the Hilanders opened up the second half slow in the scoring column, they took better care of the ball, limiting it to four giveaways in the final two quarters.

“We just took care of it better and adjusted,” Kinch said. “I’m proud of the kids for doing that. Sometimes you get into a game and kind of lose sight of everything, especially as young as we are.”

Now with a victory to its name, Kelso (1-2) is set to play at Prairie on Friday.

Fraley leads the way for Kelso in win at MV

VANCOUVER — Natalie Fraley took the game over early, then did it again in the third quarter, and the Kelso girls basketball team rode out of town 50-34 winners over Mountain View on Tuesday.

Fraley finished with 24 points — nearly half of Kelso’s total — to lead all scorers.