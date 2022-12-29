3A/2A High School Boys Basketball: Kelso wins opener over Ellensburg at Sundome Shootout

YAKIMA – A hot start enabled Kelso to pick up a 58-44 win over Ellensburg in its first game of the Sundome Shootout, Thursday.

Ethan Mitchell led the Hilanders with 13 points and Easton Marshall chipped in 11 points. Mitchell was strong on the defensive end as well as he locked down Emmett Fenz for much of the game, as he made Ellensburg’s leading scorer work hard for his game-high 24 points.

“It was a good game,” Kelso coach Joe Kinch said. “Defensively, we played really well. We were able to find enough offense with the guard play of Hayden Yore, Easton Marshall and Michael Henderson. Their shot selection (was good). They were able to knock down some shots, rebound well and had an all-around good floor game.”

Kelso opened a 15-10 lead after eight minutes, then doubled that advantage to 12 with a 31-19 halftime lead on the Bulldogs. Mitchell, Marshall, Yore and Henderson all contributed timely buckets in the fourth quarter as Kelso put up just enough offense to hold Ellensburg’s comeback attempt at bay.

“We just kind of built on that lead in the second half,” added Kinch. “We held them to a single-digit quarter in the third quarter. We played good.”

Henderson scored six of his nine points in the fourth quarter and Yore finished with eight points for the Hilanders.

Kelso (5-3, 1-1 league) advance to face West Valley at 1:30 p.m., Friday, in the second round of the Sundome Shootout.

Beavers let ‘W’ slip away against T-Town hosts

TACOMA – A second-half collapse left the Woodland boys with a bitter taste in their mouths as they prepared for the 115-mile journey home after a three-day sojourn in Tacoma where a severe weather advisory highlighted their stay for the T-Town Throwdown.

Despite 18 points from Beau Swett, Woodland fell 63-54 to Silas of the 3A Pierce County League, Thursday.

The Beavers squandered a 16-point first-quarter lead as Silas outscored Woodland 43-30 in the second half. Keon Dewalt finished with a game-high 30 points to lead Silas, while Teveonte Webster and Tre Walker each had 10 points for the Rams.

Woodland surged ahead 16-0 in the first quarter, but the shots stopped falling in the second quarter as the Beavers managed just eight points to take a precarious 24-20 lead into the break.

After earning a victory over Life Christian on Wednesday, Woodland looked tired in the second half while Dewalt took over. Dewalt scored 24 of his 30 points in the second half, including 16 in the fourth quarter with a pair of huge threes. Webster added a three in the fourth quarter as well as Silas pulled away from the Beavers.

“We were hot in the first quarter, then once again we struggled to shoot for the third straight game,” Woodland coach Justin Gabbard said. “That’s not like us, but I’m proud of their effort in picking up the intensity on the defensive side, playing more physical and just getting after it.”

Justin Philpot had 13 points and Dane Huddleston scored 15 to add to the Beavers’ offensive output.

Woodland (6-3, 3-1 league) returns to the court on Wednesday when it hosts Washougal at 7:30 p.m. in a return to league play.