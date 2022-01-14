3A/2A Boys Basketball: Kelso fends off WFW's size

KELSO — Size gave it it’s best shot, but speed and quickness won the night as the Kelso boys basketball team fended off a challenge from 2A W.F. West in a 64-52 non-league win Friday.

The Bearcats came in with 6-10 Soren Dalan, and despite Kelso leading the entire way, the big man — who racked up 20 points and 18 boards — started to assert his will to start the fourth quarter. Buckets on three straight possessions to trim the deficit to five points in a minute and, in the process, Dalan sent 6-5 sophomore Payton Stewart — Kelso’s largest body down low — to the bench with his fourth personal foul.

Up stepped 6-0 Colby Cooper, and despite giving up 10 inches to the giant from Chehalis, the senior helped shut the Bearcats’ momentum off. W.F. West wouldn’ score for the first two minutes Cooper was in, and Dalan only managed one more field goal the rest of the game.

“We just put a little more trust in Cooper to find a way to guard him, and he did a great job,” Kelso coach Joe Kinch said.

Cooper started Kelso’s counterpunch with a bucket in the key — his lone points of the game — and then helped get the lead back to double figures, flying out of bounds to save a rebound off a missed field goal and flipping the ball to Michael Foust, who caught it and went up to cash in an acrobatic layup.

The Hilanders’ lead got out to as many as 14 points down the stretch.

Early on, the Kelso defense reigned with its quickness. Every time Dalan got the ball down low, at least one guard crashed down on him while Stewart stood him up, ripping the ball out of his hands and getting it on the break.

“Between (Tyler) Hays, Naiser (Lukas), and Hayden (Yore), I think those three guards are really quick,” Kinch said. “We didn’t have necessarily a plan of attack per se, but those guards are free to go double. We just kind of sent whichever one was closest. If he dribbled twice, it was on the guard, so to speak. “

Kelso forced six turnovers in the first quarter, and five in each of the final three, and scored 12 points in transition.

“I really liked our defensive intensity,” Kinch said.

Offensively, the Hilanders turned to Foust, and the senior showed up with a performance reminiscent of his dominant spring campaign. After scoring 10 points in the first half, Foust matched that in the third quarter with 10 of Kelso’s 14, then added 12 more in the fourth for a game-high 32.

The senior went 5 of 6 from the free-throw line, and also hit three of Kelso’ four 3-pointers.

“I thought tonight was probably his best offensive game in terms of his balance between catch-and-shoot, his ability to find the rim, and his ability to get to the line,” Kinch said. “Probably tonight was his best game of the year, and it came off of what we like to do offensively. He didn’t press.”

Tyler Hays hit the other triple and finished with nine points. Both Stewart and Ethan Mitchell put up eight.

Aside from the transition buckets early and Foust late, the Hilanders did continue to struggle at times to put the ball in the basket, despite a decent rhythm nearly the entire way. It took three and a half minutes for Kelso to hit a field goal in the first quarter — though once it did they it on a 13-0 run to turn a 5-1 deficit into a 14-5 lead — and even longer to make from the field in the third quarter.

“It’s a work in progress,” Kinch said. “I’m super pleased with our ability to take care of the ball tonight, we only had 12 turnovers. We were getting shots. We maybe could have finished a little bit better around the rim, but I liked our shot selection. I think this team has a great opportunity to grow offensively, because we have pieces there and it’s just a matter of continuing to practice and understand the pacing of the game.”

Kelso (7-3) will cross over to Longview to face Union at LCC’s Martin Luther King Jr. Basketball Tribute on Monday.

