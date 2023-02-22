3A GSHL
Player of the Year
Isaiah Vargas, Mountain View
Defensive Player of the Year
Jacob Martin, Mountain View
Coach of the Year
JC Alexander, Mountain View
First team
Payton Stewart, Kelso
Ethan Mitchell, Kelso
Bailey Kousonsavath, Prairie
Martin, Mountain View
Vernon Onick III, Heritage
Second team
Ledarius Washington, Mountain View
Hayden Yore, Kelso
Michael Henderson, Kelso
Arthur Ban, Evergreen
Dez Daniel, Evergreen
2A GSHL
MVP's
Kobe Parlin (Mark Morris)
Cavin Holden (R.A. Long)
Coach of the Year
Bill Bakamus, Mark Morris
First team
Beau Swett, Woodland
Braydon Olson, Mark Morris
Jaxon Cook, R.A. Long
Cole Chester, Ridgefield
Justin Philpot, Woodland
Second team
Malakai Gray, Mark Morris
TraMayne Jenkins, R.A. Long
Sid Bryant, Ridgefield
Hezekiah Ponder, Columbia River
Drew Burns, Woodland
1A Trico League
Player of the Year
Giovanni Evanson, King's Way Christian
Coach of the Year
Aaron Jenniges, Seton Catholic
First team
Trystin Martin, Castle Rock
Austin Nixon, La Center
Brady Angelo, Seton Catholic
Boston Walker, La Center
Second team
Kacen Bach, Stevenson
Jamison Duke, King's Way
Colby Hylton, La Center
Rico George, Seton Catholic
Lane Partridge, Castle Rock
James Montgomery, Castle Rock
Honorable Mentions
Matthew Belefski, King's Way
Dylan Nortz, Columbia (White Salmon)
Jaydon Hall, King's Way
Spencer Karlson, Columbia (White Salmon)
Lance Lee, Seton Catholic
Porter Haskell, Columbia (White Salmon)
Ryan Tyler, King's Way
Central 2B League
MVP's
James Grose (Napavine)
Zach Swanson (Toutle Lake)
Coach of the year
Rex Stanley, Napavine
First team
Josh Salguero, Morton-White Pass
Braeden Salme, Adna
Brodie Avalon, Wahkiakum
Karsen Denault, Napavine
Hunter Hazen, MWP
Second team
Zakk Carlson, Wahkiakum
Connor Cox, Toutle Lake
Seth Meister, Adna
Kaven Winters, Toledo
Josh Meldrum, Rainier
Third team
Jimmy Meldrum, Rainier
Jake Cournyer, MWP
Jarin Prather, Napavine
Kyler Sause, Wahkiakum
Cael Stanley, Napavine
Honorable Mention
Rogan Stanley, Toledo
Jacob Johnson, Wahkiakum
Payton Sickles, Winlock
R. McGraw, Onalaska
Josh Kelly, MWP
E. Smith, Adna
Kaden Stariha, Kalama
Pacific 2B League
MVP's
Morgan Anderson (Raymond)
Beckett Turner (Ilwaco)
Coach of the Year
Scott Halasz, Chief Leschi
First Team
Brendon Brown, Chief Leschi
Kyle Morris, Ilwaco
Gaston Dillon, Chief Leschi
Xander Prigmore, Ocosta
Second Team
Alex West, Ilwaco
Josh Figueroa, Ocosta
Skyler Hutson, Raymond
Thomas Dillon, Chief Leschi
Brody Lausche, Forks
Fred Lewis, Chief Leschi
Honorable Mentions
Tyler Reidinger, South Bend
Mickey Lara, Chief Leschi
Sam Needham, Ilwaco
Tyrell Hovland, North Beach
1B Columbia Valley League
MVP's
Kolten Lindstrom (Naselle)
Riley Pearson (Willapa Valley)
First Team
Keegan Kolb, Mossyrock
Will Clements, Willapa Valley
Kail Homan, Pe Ell
Zack Munoz, Mossyrock
Josh Holmgren, Firm Foundation
Second Team
Derek Fluke, Willapa Valley
Collin Delaney, Columbia Adventist
Logan Baldwin, Pe Ell
Levi Carlton, Columbia Adventist
Jacob Lindstrom, Naselle
Arthur Quint, Firm Foundation
Honorable Mention
Kolten Fluke, Willapa Valley
Easton Kolb, Mossyrock
Jack Strange, Naselle
Jacob Pakenen, Naselle
Julian Robinson, WA School for the Deaf
Matt Cooper, Mossyrock
Garrett Keeton, Willapa Valley
Damien Dieckhoff, WSD
Carter Phelps, Pe Ell
Blake Howard, Pe Ell
Walker Poyner, Three Rivers Christian