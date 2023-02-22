R.A. Long's Cavin Holden puts a hand up in the face of Mark Morris' Kobe Parlin as he puts up a shot during the district championship game at Hudson's Bay, Friday, Feb. 17. Holden and Parlin were co-MVP's of the 2A GSHL in the regular season when the Monarchs swept the Lumberjacks. On Friday, R.A. Long exacted its revenge with a 66-61 victory.