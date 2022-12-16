3A-1A High School Boys Basketball Roundup: Holden nets 46 for R.A. Long in 97-35 win at Hudson’s Bay

VANCOUVER — Cavin Holden did a little bit of everything and a whole lot of scoring in a 97-35 victory over Hudson’s Bay, Thursday, in 2A Greater St. Helens League boys basketball action. The senior Lumberjack scored a game-high 46 points while shooting 55% from the field, dished eight assists, snared six rebounds and swiped five steals.

“Cavin had a monster game scoring 46 and only hit three 3’s,” RAL coach Jeray Key said. “It was nice seeing him just put his head down and go to the hoop and score. When he does that he is tough to guard.”

Holden’s hot hand helped the Lumberjacks get out of the gate for 30 points in the first quarter and the visitors took a 57-24 lead into the locker room at the half. Still, a lackadaisical defensive effort out of the chute left Key wanting more from his team.

“We got off to a slow start in the first even though we put up 30 points, but we gave up 15,” Key said. “We were trading baskets back and forth for the first five minutes and I wasn’t very happy but our guys finally put their foot in the ground and dug in and started getting defensive stops.”

The Lumberjacks wouldn’t not surrender double digits in a quarter the rest of the way, holding the Eagles to a low of five points in the third quarter.

Jaxon Cook posted a 10 point, 16 rebound double-double for R.A. Long and TraMayne Jenkins added six points with eight boards in the win.

“Jaxon Cook made his presence felt down low in the paint,” Key said. “Jenkins also had eight rebounds. Him and Cook controlled the boards the whole game.”

Python Thill chipped in 14 points for the Lumberjacks and Jake Gabbard notched five points to go with four assists and four rebounds.

“Payton Thill had another big game for us. (He) went a perfect 5-for-5 from the field to score 14 points,” Key noted. “After losing the other night (at Camas) we had a fire in our belly and couldn’t wait to get back on the court and compete.”

Jaxen Appelt led the Eagles with nine points.

R.A. Long (3-1, 3-0) was set to play at Ridgefield at 7 p.m. on Friday before heading to Portland for a non-league contest with Prosser at 5 p.m., Saturday, on the Portland Trail Blazers home floor at the Moda Center.

Kelso comes up short at Mountain View

VANCOUVER — A four point second quarter was too much for the Hilanders to overcome, Thursday, in a 52-41 loss to Mountain View in 3A Greater St. Helens League play.

Kelso jumped out to a 15-9 lead in the first quarter only to see that morph into a 29-19 deficit before the intermission.

“We had a pretty good first quarter. We were very intentional with what we wanted to do with the ball,” Kelso coach Joe Kinch said. “In the second quarter they sped us up a little bit… I thought we made some decisions offensively where we were trying to do too much and when that starts to happen you get out of whack.”

Payton Stewart led the Hilanders with 12 points but drew an increasing amount of attention from the Thunder defense as the game grew long. Kelso was in dire need of a second scoring option in the second half but didn’t have anyone rise above the fray. Blake Eastham scored seven points for the Hilanders, while Ethan Mitchell, Michael Henderson and Naiser Lukas all scored six.

Moreover, Kelso committed 19 turnovers and knocked down just one three point shot.

“We probably shot, conservatively, 1-for13 or 1-for-14,” Kinch said of his team’s long range struggles. “And all of that said we were only down six with 1:38 to go. We were within striking distance and I thought our kids really competed.”

Jacob Martin led Mountain View with 16 points and Isaiah Vargas added 14 points.

“They’re quick,” Kinch said. “Their two seniors, Vargas and Martin, I thought played really well,.”

Looking back across his own roster, Kinch came away pleased with the efforts of a certain six-foot junior wing.

“I thought Easton Marshall had a good floor game,” Kinch said. “He had about four steals, a couple assists… He was very aggressive and did a good job coming off the bench for us.”

Kelso (3-3, 1-1) will host Capital on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Rockets stall out at Eatonville

EATONVILLE — Castle Rock did not have a good time on its first trek outside the city limits, Thursday, falling 70-57 to the Cruisers in a non-league boys basketball tilt.

The Rockets got off to a promising start, staking out a 19-14 lead after one quarter but slowly watched that advantage dissipate like so many chemtrails overhead.

“First big road trip of the season,” Castle Rock coach Andrew Johnson said. “Missed lay-ins and free throws really hurt us. We also had guys foul trouble and that hurt our rhythm on both ends.”

Trystin Marin led the Rockets with 21 points and Landon Partridge added 12 points. Trevor Rogen added nine points for Castle Rock.

That was not enough, though, as Eatonville turned a 32-28 halftime deficit into a 45-44 after three quarters. The Cruisers then went off for 25 points in the fourth to notch their first win of the season in their second try.

“This was a great learning experience,” Johnson said.

Castle Rock (2-1) will play at Ridgefield on Monday.