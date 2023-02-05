ROCHESTER — In the final district tournament game of opening day, Wahkiakum put its dynamic offense on display in a dominant first round win over its Central 2B League rivals from Toledo by a score of 71-48, Saturday.

Each of Wahkiakum’s starting five scored at least seven points with junior guard Zakk Carlson leading the charge with 20 points and six rebounds. Brodie Avalon and Jacob Johnson scored 13 points apiece.

“I thought we did some good things,” Wahkiakum coach Todd Souvenir said. “(We were) a little sloppy on offense. Defensively, for the most part we did what we wanted to do. We pushed the ball a little bit. I had a feeling after the (Morton-White Pass) game (Thursday), with the way Zakk was shooting it pre-game, that he was going to have a good night.”

Carlson did indeed light it up early with three triples in the first quarter to help Wahkiakum jump out to a 20-12 lead. There were two lead changes in the quarter, but Carlson’s hot shooting eventually put Wahkiakum ahead to stay.

In the second quarter and third quarters, Wahkiakum showed why it can be such a dangerous team as its second, third and fourth scoring options took turns contributing to the offense. Avalon, Johnson, Titan Niemela and Kyler Sause all made key plays to lead scoring runs which ultimately gave the Mules the comfortable cushion the desired.

The Mules also held an 18-8 rebounding advantage in the first half and Sause finished with nine points, six rebounds and five assists.

After taking a 31-23 lead into halftime, Wahkiakum began to pull away despite the best efforts of Toledo’s Carson Gould and Rogan Stanley.

The second half opened as a track meet with both teams more concerned with running the other team off the floor than milking the 30-second shot clock. As the teams came out firing shots from the perimeter, the Mules grew their lead to double digits.

Wahkiakum showed the dynamic scoring offense that led them to a third place finish in the C2BL standings over the course of the third quarter as it grew its lead to 53-36 by the end of the quarter. The trio of Carlson, Avalon and Johnson each drilled a three-pointer, scored at the rim and created a steal for an easy basket in transition. A stretch in which Avalon drilled a three, scored in the lane, then Johnson hit a three and followed by finding Avalon on a back-door cut keyed a 12-2 run to build a 17-point lead over Toledo as the third quarter came to an end.

Toledo (10-11, 5-8 league) was never able to threaten again.

“Not being one of those teams that gets the bye, of course you want the bye, you put yourself in a little bit better spot. But at the same time it’s not that bad to play a competitive game against a solid team, come out of it with no one getting hurt and a little bit of momentum, kind of get back on the right track especially after losing to Morton-White Pass,” Souvenir said. “Getting a win now going into the next game gives us a little bit of confidence.”

Wahkiakum got a solid game from senior Niemela, again starting in place of the injured Dominic Curl. Niemela finished with seven points and seven rebounds.

“It was a tough game in the first half. But in the second (half) we stepped up and put them out,” Johnson said. “We have five players (who) can all score buckets at any moment in the game. It makes it easy for us.”

Toledo’s loss to Rainier in the final game of the regular season pushed it down to the No. 7 seed and left the Riverahwks with a more difficult opening round matchup against the No. 3 seeded Mules (15-5, 9-4), a team it lost to by 10 points in their lone meeting earlier in the season.

Despite the loss, Toledo coach Grady Fallon was able to highlight several positive takeaways with his team in the locker room postgame.

“There were a ton of good things in this game,” acknowledged Fallon. “We shot better, our offensive rebounds were better, our turnovers were way down which was one of our Achilles heels all year long.”

Kaven Winters led the Riverhawks with 17 points and freshman Cooper Fallon added eight points. Conner Olmstead had seven points including a pair of big threes in the first half.

“That’s a good team,” Fallon said of Wahkiakum. “You think you have a stop, and then they kick it out there and someone knocks it down. Those are daggers. They’ve got a lot of weapons.”

Wahkiakum also won the turnover battle against Toledo where it forced 16 giveaways and only committed seven of its own.

Toledo falls to the consolation bracket where it will face the loser of the Morton-White Pass/Rainier contest which likely sets up as a trilogy meeting with the Mountaineers on Friday at Black Hills. The game time has not yet been announced.

Wahkiakum moved on to the second round where it meets Pacific No. 2 seed Ilwaco, Wednesday in Montesano at 5:30 p.m. The two teams met in their season opener back in November with the Mules eking out a 64-62 road win.