SPOKANE — In a game of momentum swings, it was a Lake Roosevelt third-quarter run which proved decisive in Wahkiakum’s 2B State tournament loser-out contest, Wednesday.

Wahkiakum saw its season come to an end with a 58-53 loss at Spokane Arena in the round of 12 over 400 miles from home. The Mules fought valiantly against No. 3 Lake Roosevelt (21-5 overall).

The game was tightly contested throughout with six lead changes over 32 minutes.

No. 11 Wahkiakum (18-8) had a pair of opportunities over the final 30 seconds to either take the lead or tie the game. The Mules offense generated two shots, one each for its two leading scorers in Brodie Avalon and Zakk Carlson, unfortunately for the Cathlamet kids neither found the bottom of the basket.

“It was a good look,” Wahkiakum point guard Jacob Johnson acknowledged. “(Avalon) usually hits those. Just unlucky.“

Despite those shots not falling, Wahkiakum coach Todd Souvenir wanted the ball in Avalon’s hands and that’s what the Mules generated.

“You’re down one, with that much time it would have been nice to use a little bit more clock for sure and I didn’t have any more timeouts left because I used one earlier at about the 1:10 mark to try and settle them down for that last minute run,” Souvenir noted. “We were trying to run a set to Brodie and he caught it on the wing. He’s worked hard enough to where I’m confident in his decisions and we’re okay with him taking that shot and seeing what happens from there.”

With their season over, the Mules were left lamenting 16 turnovers and the eight second-chance points Lake Roosevelt generated throughout the game. Wahkiakum lost the turnover battle 16-10 and the Raiders outscored the Mules 17-9 in points off turnovers.

“I thought we did (rebound well), we just gave up too many second-chance points,” Souvenir said. “Between second-chance points and turnovers, that’s definitely the difference in the game.”

The trio of Carlson, Avalon and junior Kyler Sause got Wahkiakum’s offense going late in the first quarter which extended through the end of the half. Avalon and Carlson connected from beyond the arc on consecutive possessions to give Wahkiakum a 24-21 lead.

Carlson finished with 17 points on 5-for-13 shooting to lead the Mules on offense. Avalon had 10 points on 4-for-12 shooting.

Lake Roosevelt responded with a pair of threes from senior guard Tanner Kiser to move ahead 27-24. That’s when Johnson and Sause answered to pull the Mules to within one point, 29-28, at halftime. Sause finished with 15 points and four rebounds. He was 6-for-11 from the field.

The two teams went after each other from the perimeter and the Raiders got after Wahkiakum on the glass in the first half, winning the rebounding 16-13 which generated key second-chance opportunities on the offensive end.

Wahkiakum opened the second half with an 8-0 run to claim its largest lead of the game, 36-29. Sause and Carlson connected on three-pointers on consecutive possessions after Avalon gave the team a 30-29 lead.

Still, there was plenty of time remaining for the Raiders to answer. After a quick timeout to make a defensive adjustment, that’s exactly what the Raiders did.

Lake Roosevelt increased the pressure on Johnson to generate a few timely turnovers and Chase Marchand led a 12-2 run by scoring all 12 points to give the Raiders a 41-38 lead late in the third quarter. Marchand finished with 14 of his game-high 22 points in the decisive third quarter.

“Got that lead in the third quarter, got the confidence up. They kind of got up in our mug a little bit and challenged us,” Souvenir said. “(Lake Roosevelt’s) defense caused some turnovers and made us a little uncomfortable. We didn’t handle it very well as a team in that last quarter.”

Titan Niemela led the Mules with five rebounds. The team finished with 28 and Lake Roosevelt had 29 as a team. Wahkiakum shot 43 percent including 7-for-20 from three-point range and finished 8-for-8 from the foul line. Lake Roosevelt shot 42 percent and 10-for-16 from the foul line.

“In the first half, we let them have a lot of offensive rebounds. In the second half, towards the end we just kept turning the ball over,” Niemela said.

Wahkiakum managed to fight back in the fourth quarter after falling behind 54-46. Johnson buried a critical three-pointer and the defense secured a pair of timely turnovers to allow the offense to pull to within one point after Niemela got a good look underneath the rim and Johnson made two huge free throws with 1:10 remaining.

After a timeout, the Mules generated a look for Avalon which didn’t fall. Though Wahkiakum didn’t advance to the quarterfinals, it left the Spokane Arena proud of its efforts in the state tournament. After all, it was their goal from the outset of the season.

“The goal was to figure out how to get (to Spokane) and end our season here. We just wish it would have been a couple of days later,” Souvenir admitted. “I’m really proud of this team for their efforts the whole season and some of the adversity we went through. I thought the guys did a good job of that just in the end we just needed a couple more possessions and a couple of things to bounce our way in the end and they didn’t.”