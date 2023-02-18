CHEHALIS — Brodie Avalon put his best foot forward in Friday’s winner-to-state contest against Raymond knowing how futile it would be to dwell on Wednesday’s loss that was due to a foot fault.

Facing Raymond’s 2-3 zone, Avalon scored 24 points and pulled down seven rebounds to lead Wahkiakum to a 64-50 win and its first trip to the 2B state tournament since 2020. Avalon torched Raymond from beyond the arc where he finished 6-for-10. Zakk Carlson finished with 23 points to aid the Mules’ offense.

Wahkiakum will play Napavine Saturday at W.F. West in the third place game prior to the Adna versus Morton-White Pass championship tilt.

“I thought we really played great on both ends of the floor tonight,” Wahkiakum coach Todd Souvenir said. “To be able to rebound after that lose and perform the way they performed tonight, I was super proud of them.”

Avalon and the Mules suffered a gut-wrenching 58-54 loss to Adna in the 2B District semifinal when Avalon had a game-tying free-throw nullified for a lane violation against a teammate. It not only took away the tying free throw, the call took away Avalon’s opportunity to give Wahkiakum the lead with 37 seconds left.

Following the loss the Mules quickly turned their focus to Raymond, a team that came on strong late in the season to make a deep run in the 2B District IV tournament where it upset Toutle Lake 73-69 before beating Rainier to advance to its matchup with the Mules.

Wahkiakum opened a 27-21 halftime lead by executing its offense against the Seagulls’ zone defense. The Mules were able to get the ball into the paint to forwards Titan Niemela and Kyler Sause, then kick the ball out to shooters on the perimeter where Avalon in particular, made Raymond pay.

“Raymond didn’t make it easy on us. They played hard the whole game,” Souvenir said. “Finally, in the middle of the fourth quarter we stretched it to an 11-point lead, got comfortable and were able to put it away.”

Avalon scored 15 of his two dozen in the second half and Carlson added nine points. Jacob Johnson connected on a key three-pointer, while Sause poured in 10 points. Niemela finished with 10 rebounds for the Mules.

“They were really excited tonight to have the opportunity to move on,” Souvenir said of his players. “That’s been the goal this whole season. How can we find a way to end our season in Spokane? Anything from there is gravy.

“If we can get a win over Napavine tomorrow, we can put ourselves in the conversation to be in the top-eight and guarantee our trip to Spokane.”

Morgan Anderson scored 17 points and Skyler Hutson added 12 to lead the Seagulls in the loss.