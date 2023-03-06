SPOKANE — Though he was still hurting in the minutes following his team’s 2B state tournament exit in a loss to Lake Roosevelt, Wahkiakum junior point guard Jacob Johnson was able to look hopefully at a 2023-24 season to come in which the Mules will return three starters and plenty of depth.

“We’re going to have a solid team next year,” claimed Johnson. “We lose a lot of people, but we still have three starters who are juniors (now). We’ve never been to State before so it’s our first time. Next time we’ll come back bigger, stronger, better and we’ll be good.”

In addition to Johnson, Wahkiakum will return its top scorer from the 2022-23 campaign in junior Zakk Carlson, who averaged 16.4 points per game, and its third leading scorer in wing Kyler Sause, who chipped in 11.3 points per game and four rebounds.

Wahkiakum coach Todd Souvenir said he pushed Sause to be ready for a larger role this season. Heading into his senior year, Souvenir expects Sause to team with Carlson as the scorers in which the Mules’ offense will run through.

“Kyler’s going to definitely be somebody who needs to step up. He understands that,” Souvenir acknowledged. “We challenged him this year and after our last game, I told him how much fun he will have next season as a leader on the offense. Not to put any pressure on him, but he’s got a lot of ability to do a lot of good things as someone the offense will go through.”

One of the reasons Sause will take on more responsibility with the Mules’ offense is the impending loss of Brodie Avalon. The senior was the second half of Wahkiakum’s dynamic backcourt duo alongside Carlson, and along the way he tied the single-game scoring record at Wahkiakum while averaging 15.5 points per game and eight rebounds. He was also the team’s leader on and off the court.

Avalon helped carry Wahkiakum to a 9-4 league campaign which tied it for third with Toutle Lake. The Mules then went on to take third at the district tournament with more than several key buckets from Avalon leading the team to victories, and onto State.

Replacing Avalon’s leadership and scoring will be the top order of business next season for Wahkiakum’s coach. And that won’t be Souvenir, who surprised plenty of folks when he announced that he’d coached his final game after losing to Lake Roosevelt at the state tournament in the Spokane Arena.

It seems certain Carlson and Sause can each pick up their scoring with a few more shots to go around due to Avalon’s departure. And it will be interesting to see just how much more offense Jacob Johnson can provide.

Johnson finished the season at 6.7 points per game as he looked to facilitate the aforementioned trio of scorers. The junior point guard showed the ability to shoot well from the perimeter and get into the paint, creating shots for himself regularly. As he enters his senior season, more weight of offensive production should fall on his shoulders.

“I really think that’s going to drive him to make his game better and find a way to get his team back to the arena,” said Souvenir. “I think he learned a lot this year, did a lot of great things for us… I anticipate Jacob having a great season next year and being really fun to watch.”

No matter how the roster and the offensive production shakes out over 12 months time, one thing is for certain; the state tournament experience it garnered over the final week of the season should help the Mules next time around.

“I think it definitely helps them,” Souvenir said. “Anytime you get over here and get to play in this style of game in this arena without the background behind the hoops and getting that experience is huge.”

Challenges to Wahkiakum’s path back to the 2B state tournament at the District level will likely start with league foe Napavine, which returns all five of its starters. Those starters include Central 2B co-MVP in James Grose, who averaged better than 27 points per game, as a well as 6-foot-4 junior All-League first team performer Karsen Denault.

Napavine earned the regular season Central 2B title by going 12-1 with a win over Morton-White Pass which likewise finished the Central 2B slate at 12-1. It was pushed to third place in the district tournament when it fell to Adna by three points in the quarterfinal round.

There’s also Toutle Lake to consider. The Fighting Ducks will return all five of their starters including Central 2B co-MVP in Zach Swanson, who will begin next season just a couple buckets shy of 2,000 career points. The trio of Connor Cox, Jacob Nicholson and Hunter Lundquist could make real strides in the offseason to become consistent contributors to Toutle Lake’s offense.

Ilwaco of the Pacific 2B League is another squad to watch out for at the District level as it returns 6-foot-4 forward Beckett Turner who averaged 20 points per game, along with fellow juniors Kyle Morris (19 ppg) and Sam Needham (10 ppg). It will lose just one senior in guard Alex West who averaged 11 ppg and six assists.

The Fishermen finished second in the Pacific 2B League behind Chief Leschi and was dispatched from the district tournament by Wahkiakum. With coach Eric McMillan entering his second season, Ilwaco will be looking to better both finishes.

There’s also Toledo which will be looking to improve off of its seventh-place C2BL finish. Coach Grady Fallon’s squad returns juniors Kaven Winters and Rogan Stanley as well as freshmen Cooper Fallon and Trevin Gale. Howver, departures from this year’s squad will include Conner Olmstead, Carson Gould and Geoffrey Glass will hurt.

Further down the table, Winlock has its eyes on improving upon an eighth-place finish and one league win. It returns promising eighth-graders Landon Cline and Freddy Patching among others while seeing Payton Sickles and Chase Scofield depart.

Then there’s Kalama whose place can only rise after a winless ninth-place finish in league play. Sophomore forward Drew Schlangen will be back while the Chinooks lose both Jaxxon Truesdell and Kaden Stariha.

Wahkiakum will have its work cut out for it if it wants to better the State tournament appearance it achieved this season. That said, they will bring back plenty of firepower to make Johnson’s postgame statement prophetic.

In particular, Johnson pointed to one aspect of the Mules’ game that can improve heading into next season.

“(Lake Roosevelt) rebounded better than us. We played good defense, but rebounding we just need to work on rebounding for next year,” Johnson said.. “Come back here next year, win more games, maybe win State. We just need to work on rebounding.”

As he steps away from the sideline Souvenir knows the biggest challenge awaiting his replacement will be seeing a new leadership group emerge at Wahkiakum to step into the shoes of the departing seniors.

“I think that’s definitely a challenge as far as replacing the core of the team with the seniors,” Souvenir said. “Brodie was definitely a kid who spent a lot of time in the gym to become the player he was. It will be a challenge to replace that work ethic as well as the height of Dom (Curl) and Titan (Niemela).”

But that doesn’t mean it can’t be done.

“Those things will definitely be a challenge to replace, but at the same time the incoming group is a group of kids who have a lot of talent. We expect great things out of Maddox Moore, (Nathan) Garrett and we have some freshmen coming in. It’s a great core that’s returning,” Souvenir insisted. “The sky’s the limit for this team.”