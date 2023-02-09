MONTESANO — The Mules and Fishermen could have met in Naselle and made Wednesday night’s District quarterfinal a real down home affair. Instead the contest was played in front of a half full house on the far end of a neighboring county, but the location mattered little as the boys from the Lower Columbia River rivalry brought all of the salt with them in a 48-41 decision that fell in favor of Wahkiakum.

Ilwaco entered the contest as the higher seed from the Pacific 2B League but could not keep up with the Mules over the course of four fiercely contested quarters. When the Fishermen suffered a series of minor offensive swoons the dearth of ripping nets left their legs sea wobbly when it came time to defend the basket.

“We got disappointed and our energy just slowly faded away and against a good team like that, this time of year, we can’t afford to do that,” Ilwaco coach Eric McMillan said.

Ilwaco opened up with a 13-9 advantage in the first quarter but fell off the pace before halftime to fall behind 21-20 at the intermission. Kyle Morris would go on to lead the Fishermen with 15 points and eight rebounds but the kids from Pacific County once again lost their momentum in the fourth quarter and the Mules took advantage, pushing a three point lead into their final margin of victory.

Zakk Carlson led Wahkiakum’s stubborn drive forward with a game-high 19 points to go with eight rebounds, three steals and three assists. Titan Niemela posted a game-high five blocks to go with four timely points.

“Early in the game they got a lead on us because we played soft. We didn’t want to rebound and gave up second chance points,” Wahkiakum coach Todd Souvenir said. “After we regrouped and kind of got comfortable I thought the guys did a great job of focusing on the defensive end. We limited their good looks.They got loose a couple times there but overall our defense is what won the game for us.”

Kyler Sause added 10 points for the Mules and Brodie Avalon finished with eight points and eight rebounds.

Those points were all crucial to the final tally but Souvenir was once again more interested in rehashing his team’s recommitment to getting stops on defense.

“If you’re only going to play good on both ends of the floor when you’re knocking down the perimeter shot, or when you’re comfortable on offense, you’re probably not going to be very good team in the end,” Souvenir said. “Tonight we probably only had four minutes of comfortable offensive basketball but we were able to do enough to stay in the game and then have that little two minute spark where we were able to stretch the lead at the right time.”

Ilwaco put the Mules to the test the entire time, getting as close as four points in the final minutes before the Mules salt cured the game away. Sam Needham scored 11 points with seven rebounds for the Fishermen and Beckett Turner scored eight points with a game-high 13 rebounds to go with three steals.

“The first half we kind of ran our sets a little crisper than we did in the second. First half our defense was giving us a little extra energy on the offensive end,” McMillan said. “Second half we just got in a funk. Defensively we gave up a few easy looks and we were getting frustrated.”

The loss drops Ilwaco into the dicey waters on the bottom side of the bracket where one wrong move, and one more loss, would end its season. The Fishermen (14-7) will play Ocosta on Friday at Rochester at 7 p.m. During the regular season Ilwaco defeated the Wildcats in both of their meetings.

“We’re going to battle, no matter what,” McMillan said. “They guys love to play. They like to compete with each other. We’ve just got to find that sweet spot where we’ve got guys giving that constant effort.”

The victory for the Wahkiakum (16-5) county squad puts the Mules into the 2B District IV semifinals against Adna next Wednesday at 7 p.m. in Kelso.

During their regular season meeting back on Jan. 18 the Mules defeated Adna 63-54. With that win in their pocket and a cup that’s brimming with confidence, Wahkiakum is looking forward to the rematch with the Pirates.

“Coming into this district tournament I thought there were nine teams who could win the thing if they got hot. We’re one of those teams,” Souvenir said.