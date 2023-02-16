Everything happened the way the Wahkiakum Mules wanted.

They doubled Braeden Salme, the game’s leading scorer with 20 points, and forced another Adna Pirate to take a shot.

The only problem was, it went in.

Lane Johnson hit a roof-scraping dagger three-pointer with seconds left, all but sealing a 58-54 Wahkiakum loss in the semifinals of the 2B District IV boys basketball tournament at Kelso on Wednesday night.

“I gotta figure out a way to get them to regroup and understand we still got a chance to go play a Regional game and punch our ticket (to State),” Mules coach Todd Souvenir said. “If they can’t regroup from tonight and learn something from tonight, it’s gonna be tough. There’s no games easy in this district tournament."

Wahkiakum appeared to pull even at 55-55 immediately prior, when Brodie Avalon pulled down an Adna miss, went the length of the court and drew a foul from Seth Meister for a one-and-one.

The ensuing free throw went in, but a Mule entered the lane early, got spotted by an official. As a result the point was waved off and the all-important trip to the line went away with it.

Adna then came down with a one point lead, ran 24 seconds off the shot clock and took a timeout. There were 13.3 seconds to play, and six seconds on the shot clock. Souvenir never thought about fouling. With six seconds on the shot clock, he wanted the double team and make someone else win the game.

The double came. The ball found Johnson. And Johnson’s shot found the bottom of the bucket.

Everything went right. Except the result.

“We decided to double and make someone other than Salme make a shot,” Souvenir said. “We talked about it, but we knew they only had six seconds on the shot clock and we were gonna get a good look down one. We thought if we get them to take a deep three, we get the rebound and push.”

The actual result was more than a little frustrating for the Mules.

Wahkiakum had already beaten Adna once — a 63-54 decision a month ago in Adna — but the Pirates have been scalding hot ever since, having beaten No. 2 Napavine already, and now No. 3 Wahkiakum in the district tournament alone.

But the way the Mules got there is where the frustration lies, not merely the result.

Wahkiakum committed eight turnovers in the semifinal matchup, with six coming in the second half. This is compared to just two Adna turnovers.

They let some Pirates get loose for 3's. Asher Guerrero hit a couple in the first half and Eli Smith hit one. It turned an early 13-4 Mules lead into tie game, and Wahkiakum didn’t lead again until early in the fourth quarter.

Part of the reason for the long-lived Adna lead was the relative quiet first half from Brodie Avalon.

Avalon, a senior four-year player, entered Wednesday second on the team in scoring with an average of 16 points per game. He also tied the single game scoring record earlier in the season and sat second on the team behind only Zakk Carlson’s 17.8 point per game. But against the Pirates Avalon was scoreless in the first 16 minutes.

Oddly enough, that scenario had Wahkiakum feeling like it was in an advantageous position, considering it was down just two, 27-25, at halftime.

Wahkiakum's Kyler Sause did the heavy lifting with 10 first-half points, and Titan Niemela added eight. It was part of a balanced Mules effort that saw four players score in double figures.

“There’s a lot of teams in the state, in the league, that it’s just one player,” Sause said. “One player surround by guys that just want to set screens, pass the ball. We’re definitely a five-man, not matter who’s on the floor, a five-man team. And we’re not just looking to get one player the ball.”

For one night, though, one of them wasn’t Carlson. He finished with just four points following a suffocating defensive effort. It was clear Adna’s plan was similar to Wahkiakum’s at the end: make someone else be the hero.

And someone else almost was.

Sause proved incredibly difficult to defend for the Pirates. He’s long. He’s skilled. He can score inside and out. Souvenir lamented they should’ve gone inside more, wondering if a few more near basket attacks would’ve created some more chances or free thrown line trips.

“I thought the difference in the game was they went inside a lot more than we did and we settled,” Souvenir said. “In the end, they got more free throws (12-17 to 5-8) than we did.”

But that’s all spilled milk now. Adna is a hot team, playing its best ball at the right time and made a shot Wahkiakum can live with.

Those things happen in playoff basketball.

But the Mules, very much not a favorite a year ago and now playing with some newfound expectations, still have an opportunity to get to where they thought they always could: Spokane Arena and the 2B state tournament.

“For me, I’ve gotten the mindset over the years, ‘It’s a loss. It hurts. Learn from it,’” Sause said. “Back to work the next day. The next morning. I’m going to the gym tomorrow morning to get some shots up.”

Wahkiakum’s winner-to-state contest is Friday at W.F. West High School in Chehalis against Raymond at 5:30 p.m. If the Mules lose to the Seagulles they will still have one more chance to earn a state bid.