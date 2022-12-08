2B High School Boys Basketball: Wahkiakum beats Toutle Lake despite Swanson's 37

CATHLAMET — The balanced offensive attack presented by Wahkiakum proved more substantial than the dominant, one-man show of Toutle Lake, Thursday. The Mules finished with four players in double figures in the 72-57 win over Toutle Lake in the Central 2B League contest.

In its first home game of the season, Wahkiakum showcased the sort of ball movement coaches preach. Not only did it lead to four players in double figures, it enabled the Mules to get out to a hot start from the field as it built a 27-16 lead after the first quarter and a 46-31 advantage at the break.

“We moved the ball extremely well. That was the best ball movement I’ve ever seen from this team,” Wahkiakum assistant coach Matt Ohrberg said. “Our focus this year has been ball movement and team basketball. The guys have really bought in. You saw that the first two games, but maybe not as much as we did in this game.”

Junior guard Zakk Carlson scored 18 points to lead Wahkiakum and seniors Brodie Avalon and Dominic Curl finished with 15 points apiece. The Mules spread the ball around in the first half, working inside out in their offense to find some open looks beyond the three-point line. It worked well as the team finished 9-for-21 from three-point range for the game.

The hot shooting was needed as Toutle Lake junior Zach Swanson put on a show. The Ducks’ leader showed off his shooting range in the first half as he fired from anywhere he found a bit of space on the left hand side of the court. Swanson scored 20 of his 37 points in the first half on 6-for-9 shooting. After the third quarter, Swanson had 34 points on 10-for-15 field-goal shooting.

However, Swanson cooled off in the fourth quarter, missing five consecutive shots as he tired and dealt with foul trouble. Toutle Lake was never able to support him with a consistent second scoring option. Junior post Jacob Nicholson did his best to keep up, finishing with 10 points in support but that was about all she wrote for the Ducks.

Wahkiakum did its best to pick up Swanson well out in front of the arc, double him at times and yet Swanson kept knocking down deep three after deep three, with his shots hardly drawing iron.

“He’s tough,” Ohrberg said. “He knows how to get fouls, you know. He knows how to get a guy up in the air, get underneath him. He’s a good player. Tonight he shot it really well.”

Toutle Lake coach Eric Swanson was happy to see his son get hot but lamented the need for consistent scoring down the roster.

“He had a good offensive night, but we’ve got to get some other guys to do some things offensively, too rather than just one guy,” coach Swanson stated.

Toutle Lake played much better defense in the second half as it held the Mules to 26 points, one fewer than the team had in the first quarter alone. It got back in transition and forced the Mules to some contested perimeter shots that didn’t fall as they had in the first half.

The improved effort on defense allowed the Ducks to go on a 11-4 run in third quarter which brought them to within 13 points, 53-40. They opened the fourth quarter down 58-47 and immediately closed the gap to eight points after a steal eventually led to two made free throws by junior Dylan Fraidenburg.

Toutle Lake had an opportunity to cut the Mules lead to five with just under six minutes to play, but sophomore River Moss missed an open look at a three-pointer and Wahkiakum got two free throws from Carlson to go up by double digits again.

“Midway through the third I thought we sat down and played some better defense. We didn’t defend well in the first two quarters,” Swanson said. “We had some momentum (in the fourth quarter), and we just couldn’t get that one down. But I was happy with the last quarter and a half. We sat down and got ourselves back in the game.”

Kyler Sause (pronounced "sauce") had 11 points for the Mules with three big baskets in the first half.

“I think a big part of (our ball movement) was our three-point shooting,” Sause said. “Our three-point shooting has been down the last couple of games, we’ve been kind of slumping and today we showed that’s what we’re capable of, that’s what our team is about.”

Wahkiakum (3-0) travels to Castle Rock for a non-league contest on Friday.

Toutle Lake (1-2, 0-2) will host La Center on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.