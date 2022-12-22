2B High School Boys Basketball: Toutle Lake's team effort beats up Ilwaco

ILWACO — Over its first seven games of the season, Toutle Lake was a one man show. The Fighting Ducks had Zach Swanson and not much else.

Wednesday in a non-league matchup against Pacific 2B power Ilwaco, not only did a second option show up for the Ducks on the offensive end, so did a third and a fourth in a 97-65 rout of Ilwaco.

Swanson once again led the way with 31 points on 11-for-19 shooting with seven assists. The Ducks also received 20 points and five rebounds from junior Connor Cox and 15 points from Jacob Nicholson.

But it was the contributions from sophomore Hunter Lundquist, playing in just his fourth game of the season which had the Ducks’ offensive engine purring like a 1969 Chevrolet Camaro down by the beach.

Lundquist finished with a season-high 19 points to go with eight rebounds. During the game-changing 22-0 run which catapulted Toutle from an 11-6 deficit to a 28-11 advantage, Lundquist was the player pulling down a key rebound or running out in transition for an easy field goal.

“He’s hard-nosed and he can shoot it,” Toutle Lake coach Eric Swanson said of Lundquist. “He can score from a variety of places so that really helps on the offensive end.”

The story of the game was that 22-0 run for Toutle Lake which began midway through the first quarter. Trailing 11-6 and with Ilwaco’s 6-foot-3 junior forward Sam Needham having his way inside with three easy baskets already, the Ducks suddenly got going. Their rebounding improved. Their jump shots started falling. And a few steals in the half court led to easy transition offense.

Cox knocked down a jumper and followed it with a three-point shot to make it 17-11, while Swanson had a pair of great passes to teammates cutting to the hoop and suddenly it was 23-11 Ducks at the end of the quarter.

“We definitely got some good looks in the first half and pushed the ball, got some easy stuff in transition, so that helped," coach Swanson said.

The quick start was a welcome change for a team that's had its problems getting out of the gate this season.

“We’ve been getting behind the eight ball in the first half, I’ll tell ya,” coach Swanson added. “Defensively we’ve been giving up way too many points in the first half. So we really concentrated on the defensive end to make sure we got stops.”

The stops were rolling in like breakers on the jetty as Ilwaco left what was working – Needham in the post – and settled for contested jump shots. They also turned the ball over 10 times in the first half, far too many for Ilwaco coach Eric McMillan’s liking.

“Right now we’re just turning the ball over too much. It’s a bad habit that has developed over the last few ballgames,” said McMillan.

McMillan noted that Ilwaco wanted to exploit the Needham mismatch on the low block more against Toutle Lake, but an injury left their man in the post stuck on the bench more than he wished.

“Right before halftime, (Sam) took a nasty fall, his stomach was a little messed up,” McMillan said. “It was hard working him back in, because he’d be good for a spell. You know, we just let their physicality really mess with us tonight. That was a big deal. Not only were we physically beat, we were mentally beat.”

Having their point guard Alex West pick up three fouls also wasn’t what the doctor ordered for the Fishermen’s offense.

“Alex really sets the tone for us offensively. He gets us in our sets and kind of inspires confidence in guys because they know he’s going to find them in open spots,” McMillan said. “That hurt us.”

Ilwaco was led by Beckett Turner who finished with 21 points. Kyle Morris added 20 points and Needham had 17 points in the loss.

The Ducks didn’t stop to feel sorry for their opponent. They were having too much fun watching shots fall in bunches and seeing calls go their way for the first time this season. With his team leading in the second quarter, Cox received a pass on the elbow, spun and used the backboard to perfection as he faded away for two points. The basket put Toutle Lake ahead 38-20 and extended the scoring run to 32-9.

Toutle Lake would roll into halftime with a 48-25 lead.

“In the last six games he’s really been playing well for us offensively,” Swanson said of Cox. “He’s coming into his own, especially on the offensive end, which really takes a lot of pressure off of Zach when he’s got two or three other guys that can go score.”

Ilwaco attempted to make a run to get back in the game at different stretches in the second half, but each time Toutle Lake found an answer with a key shot or steal. Lundquist scored 11 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter for the Ducks and Nicholson had a pair of three-point plays which crushed any momentum the Fishermen thought they were building.

Instead, the Ducks picked up their best win of the season. Their only other wins this year have come against Montesano and Onalaska.

“Great team win,” Cox said. “We’ve been coming into practice doing better, just being more of a team than we have been. We’ve been a little, not individual, but we haven’t been talking as much as a team and just being able to move more and communicate and understand the floor better helped us a lot.”

Toutle Lake (3-5, 1-4 league) is scheduled to host Castle Rock Friday at 3 p.m. before turning in for the break.

Ilwaco (4-3, 3-0) heads to Willapa Valley on Dec. 29 where it will play Adna in another potential District preview.