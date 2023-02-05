ROCHESTER — Toutle Lake rolled into the 2B District IV Tournament as winners in 10 of its last 11 games. The Fighting Ducks carried that momentum through their opening round game against Forks where Zach Swanson finished with a game-high 29 points to carry the Ducks to a 69-37 win, Saturday.

Swanson and the Ducks started strong against Forks, jumping out to a 13-0 lead behind a pair of baskets from Swanson and Jacob Nicholson. The energy and intensity level of Toutle Lake was evident early. It was apparent on both the defensive end and on the glass where the Ducks dominated to the tune of 34-19 over the course of the game.

The team was intent on exacting a small manner of retribution against Forks after being bounced to the consolation bracket by the Spartans in the opening round of the district tournament last year.

“Just from them knocking us off last year at their place, I think we wanted to come into this game, you know, (get) a little bit of revenge,” Zach Swanson acknowledged. “I think that really fired the guys up and we got the job done.”

Toutle Lake built a 36-13 lead at halftime behind the play of Swanson who showed no rust on his jumper while opening 7-for-9 from the field for 21 firs half points. He was aided by sophomore teammate Connor Cox who finished with 21 points himself on 8-for-16 shooting and 3-for-4 from the foul line.

Cox was particularly strong in the second half where he went off for 14 points before he and Swanson and the rest of the Toutle Lake starting five took a seat on the bench with the game well in hand.

“We wanted to kind of jump on them and get out to a good start,” Toutle Lake coach Eric Swanson said. “I really felt the first quarter we were sharp. The second and third quarter we kind of just played, but the first quarter was good. They got us last year up there in the first game of Districts. We wanted to make sure we were ready to go. I felt that we were dialed in early.”

Coach Swanson highlighted Kale Kimball as a key player for the Ducks defensively in its playoff opening matchup with the Spartans.

“I didn’t want them to get going offensively and I thought that Kimball did a great job on Salazar, he held him to four points,” noted coach Swanson. “He was really active defensively for us… just taking the ball out of (Salazar’s) hands.”

Salazar was limited to four points for Forks. The Spartans offense was led by a pair of sophomores in Brody Lausche with nine points and Dylan Micheau who added seven points in the loss.

The victory was Toutle Lake’s 11th in its last 12 games after a slow 1-4 beginning to the season. The team has returned to full health, gelled and seems to be playing with an immense amount of confidence on both ends of the floor. Victories over Napavine and Wahkiakum didn't hurt in that regard.

Zach Swanson, the team’s leading scorer, noted the team has been putting in extra work in practice on their shooting which has paid off. He also pointed to playoff experience as a key element moving forward.

“We’re really coming together as a group. The chemistry is there. A lot of us have been in this position, been in the district tournament, so we’re settling in. The confidence is there for this team,” Zach Swanson said.

Kimball added eight points and Nicholson chipped in six to balance out the Ducks’ offense.

Toutle Lake advanced to the second round of the tournament where it will face Chief Leschi, the No. 1 seed of the Pacific 2B League after completing its regular season with a 12-0 record in league play, 18-2 overall. That quarterfinal game will go down on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Montesano High School.

“Yup, They’re tough,” admitted coach Swanson. ”They’re good. We have our hands full. They’re athletic, they push the ball, defend, they get up and down the floor. We’ll have to have our speed game on.”

Meanwhle, Zach Swanson is feeling ready for the challenge that Chief Leschi presents.

“They like to play rat ball. They like to get up the court, they like to shoot the three. They’re quick with quick hands,” noted Zach Swanson. “The main goal for us is going to be staying on ball, playing good team (defense) and just playing as a group.”