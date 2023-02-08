MONTESANO — The Toutle Lake boys hit the mahogany toned hardwood Wednesday night looking every bit the better team for the first 16 minutes. The Ducks had the size. The Ducks had the starpower. And more importantly, the Ducks had an 11 point lead over Chief Leschi heading into the intermission.

However, even when things were going well for the Fighting Ducks the boys in white and blue were never comfortable. The frantic pants-on-fire style of play of the Warriors left no moments of ease around the margins. There’s no time for high fives after made shots. There’s no time to look in the crowd after a fancy pass. In fact, when playing Chief Leschi there’s hardly a spare moment to keep a jersey tucked in after hard contact, which is one thing there’s never a shortage of.

And that’s just how the Warriors like it. They want their opponent to be on edge and disheveled. They want their foes to know that a loss is always lurking when the Warriors are in the building.

Against the Ducks in the 2B District IV boys basketball quarterfinals Chief Leschi pulled off their patented brand of basketball to perfection, storming back over the final two quarters to claim a 56-55 victory over Toutle Lake in the final moments and sending their well stoked fans into a full blown tizzy at the buzzer.

“Unfortunately we just didn’t finish that second quarter like we should have,” Toutle Lake coach Eric Swanson said. “We let them have a little bit of life at the end of the quarter and then they came out in the second half and just kept chopping away at it.”

While there was foreshadowing of what was to come for the Ducks, the first half was primarily a success story for the young Spirit Lake Highwaymen. Toutle Lake won the first quarter 15-10 when Noah Younker knocked down a shot at the buzzer off a full court assist from Connor Cox and then spun that into a 32-21 advantage at the half.

Zach Swanson led all scorers at the break with 16 points and Jacob Nicholson had seven for the Ducks. Swanson would finish with a game-high 33 points but none of his teammates could reach double figures in the scoring column, which became problematic in crunch time.

For the Warriors it was Fred Lewis and Gaston Dillon who set the pace early with each player notching a half dozen points before heading to the locker room for the break. By the end Lewis and Dillon had 11 points each but Brendon Brown stepped up to lead the Warriors with a team-high 18 points.

Chief Leschi began chipping away after the midgame festivities by knocking six points off their deficit in the third quarter. That left the Warriors trailing by just five points heading into the final quarter and they played their cards perfectly down the stretch in order to pull off the comeback.

“They’re quick. They’re athletic and they really put you in a bind on the offensive end,” coach Swanson noted. “And on the other end if you’re sloppy with the ball or you leave it hanging out there they’re going to take it and make you pay.”

And make the Ducks pay is exactly what the Warriors had in mind.

After Chief Leschi knocked down a three-pointer to tie the game up with just under a minute remaining Zach Swanson returned fire with a two-point bucket that put Toutle Lake back on top with 15 seconds left on the clock.

With one shot left to complete their rally the Warriors let their point guard penetrate on a dribble-drive. That attack forced the Ducks defense to collapse and left Gaston Dillon open beyond the arc. When Dillon received the ensuing pass he calmly knocked down the game-winning three-pointer to give the Warriors their first and only lead of the game as the clock turned to zeroes.

It was the only lead that mattered.

“We just weren’t sharp. We didn’t take advantage of some things we had talked about and we were a little sloppy with the ball at times on the offensive end and it ended up costing us,” coach Swanson said. “You can’t take a second off whether you’re with the ball or you’re defending the ball on the other end.”

Jacob Nicholson finished the game with nine points for Toutle Lake and Younker added five points. Zach Swanson’s game-high tally left the junior sitting on 1,984 career points with a very real shot at crossing the 2,000 point threshold in the Ducks’ next contest.

The loss drops Toutle Lake (14-8) into the bottom of the bracket where they will have to fend off elimination. First up will be a loser-out contest against Raymond at Black Hills High School on Friday at 7 p.m.