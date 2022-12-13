2B High School Boys Basketball: Toledo takes out Winlock in Battle of the Cowlitz

A dreadful first-half from the field put Winlock in a deep hole which it was unable to climb out of in a 59-34 loss to Toledo, Tuesday, in a Central 2B League boys basketball game that doubled as the season's first Battle of the Cowlitz.

For Toledo, any win in the rugged C2BL is one it will gladly take and a victory over their cross-freeway rivals always checks off a box. Kaven Winters had a team-high 15 points to go with nine rebounds, while Conner Olmstead finished with a double-double with 11 points and 10 boards. Coupled with its win over Mount Vernon Christian on Saturday, the Riverhawks are on a modest two-game winning streak and hoping for more.

“I’ll take any win in the league I can take,” Toledo coach Grady Fallon said. “We have to win the ones we are supposed to win and we’ve got to hopefully steal a couple from (teams) that aren’t ready or have an off night.”

Toledo opened up a 14-1 advantage in the first quarter as Winlock struggled to find the bottom of the basket over the first 11 minutes of the game. It wasn’t until senior guard Chase Scofield made a jumper with about five minutes to play in the second quarter that the Cardinals scored their first field goal.

Toledo soon had a 29-5 lead as it worked the high-low game to perfection against a Winlock defense which often gave the Riverhawks’ post players too much space. On the other end, Winlock continued to have a tough time making baskets – the team finished 3-for-24 from beyond the arc – and Toledo controlled the glass, limiting Winlock to mostly one-and-done possessions.

Freshman Carter Svenson and Scofield hit consecutive three-pointers in the second quarter to finally get Winlock going with about three minutes to play. The buckets capped an 8-0 run to bring Winlock to within 16 at 29-13. Scofield finished with 13 points in the loss.

“We just didn’t shoot well,” Winlock coach Cole Doughty said. “Offensively we did a lot better job taking care of the basketball. I think we only had eight turnovers for the game, definitely a step in the right direction for us. But just one of those nights where there was a lid on the bucket for us. It’s going to happen.”

After taking a 31-13 advantage into halftime, Toledo picked up where it left off by continuing to showcase good ball movement on offense. Freshman forward Cooper Fallon dominated in the paint. He found himself open regularly as he flashed to the high post. He either knocked down the mid-range jumper or passed down to Olmstead or 6-foot-4 forward Christian Malunat as he cut along the baseline. Fallon had 12 points in the victory and Malunat chipped in seven points.

“Swing somebody underneath and try to draw them out hopefully, and if not, try the other side and drive to the bucket,” coach Fallon noted of his offensive scheme. “We have not been as patient as we should be and we were patient tonight. I was happy with a few extra passes and an open look.”

Winters was one of the main beneficiaries of the Toledo ball movement. He capitalized in the paint often, finishing 6-for-11 from the field.

“That’s what we preach a lot in practice,” said Winters. “We don’t like dribbling around, we want quick ball movement.”

The Cardinals began to find a little rhythm in the fourth quarter trailing 44-18 behind the aggressive play of guard Payton Sickles. The 6-foot-two senior attacked the basket in the fourth, scoring 11 of his team-leading 15 points.

Coach Doughty said his team found the aggressive style to be more effective in the second half.

“I liked the looks we were getting. We kind of figured out in the second half that we could play a little more aggressive, play downhill a little bit more,” said Doughty. “When we did that, we got to the free-throw line, got a couple of easy lay-ups. We hope to carry that over to our next game.”

One area where Winlock did shine was in its ball control. The Cardinals committed only eight turnovers over the 32-minute contest, while Toledo had 12. Unfortunately for the hosts they shot well below 20 percent from the field and got outrebounded by Toledo on both ends.

“Conner is a good jumper and he crashed the boards well," Fallon said. "We were really trying to not gamble and give them open shots. Just play solid defense, if they make a jump shot you have to be okay with that.”

Toledo secured its first league win of the season on its rival’s home floor. Something the team doesn’t take lightly.

“It’s nice,” added Winters of the win. “We knew they were going to come out and compete especially at home, but they are our rival so we (wanted) to put them away early.”

Toledo (4-4, 1-2 league) returns to the court Thursday with a tough matchup against Napavine at home at 7:15 p.m.

Winlock (2-3, 0-3 league) travels to Adna on Thursday.