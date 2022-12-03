2B High School Boys Basketball: Toledo loses close one at Orcas Island

ORCAS ISLAND — Toledo made the trip up to the San Juan Islands where it had one bad quarter in a non-league defeat to Orcas Island by a score or 72-67, Friday.

The turning point in the contest was the third quarter. A one-point game at the half, in which Toledo held a 38-37 lead, quickly turned into a double-digit advantage for the Vikings when they outscored the Riverhawks 21-6 in the decisive quarter.

Aiden Murray led the Vikings' charge in the third quarter with 11 of his 21 points. Matthew Eggenberg added two field goals in the period en route to an eight point output for the game.

The first half showed Toledo at its best offensively as Carson Gould, Conner Olmstead and Rogan Stanley each scored multiple buckets.

Gould led the Riverhawks with 20 points for the game, he made three three-pointers in the first half and finished 4-for-4 from the free-throw line. Olmstead added 10 points and Stanley had seven points, all coming in the first half.

On the other side, it was Diego Logo that the Riverhawks had no answer for. Logo finished with a game-high 24 points with six made field goals coming in the first quarter, including four three-pointers, which helped Orcas Island take a 22-18 lead over the first eight minutes.

Toledo made some adjustments defensively which slowed down Logo over the final 24 minutes but it wasn’t enough. The Vikings had too much depth.

Christian Malunat led Toledo with nine rebounds. Trevin Gale added nine points and six rebounds in the loss.

Toledo (0-1) was set to continue its play in the San Juans with a game at Friday Harbor on Saturday.