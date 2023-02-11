TUMWATER — What started off as a back and forth battle, eventually led to 28 point deficit by the Riverhawks as they fell to Rainier, Wash. 68-40, on Friday at Black Hills High School.

The first quarter was more defensive than the other three with a 12-7 score. Toledo had seven points on three shots, and two of those came from Rogan Stanley who led the Riverhawks with five points at the end of the first.

The second quarter was a bit better for the ‘red and black’ attack as they matched the offensive output by the Mountaineers with 19 points. For Toledo, it was Kaven Winters who led the offensive charge with nine points in the quarter.

“We were hoping the basketball Gods were on our end tonight,” said Toledo coach Grady Fallon. “Unfortunately, they weren’t and this one didn’t go the way we wanted it to.”

Though, the second quarter offensive output wasn’t enough to claw away at the deficit, the Riverhawks ensured they only trailed by five at halftime.

The third quarter is where the wheels started to fall off the wagon for Toledo. With the majority of the roster being relatively unseasoned, it seemed as though the pressure of playing in a big playoff game might have gotten to the underclassmen.

“The third quarter was the big difference,” Fallon continued. “We were playing with a little panic, and a little desperation rather than playing our game of basketball.”

Rainier outscored Toledo 23-10 and started to smell blood in the water as the defense was caught sleeping during most of the quarter. Keagin Howell led the Mountaineers with 15 points. Jake Meldrum added 13 points and Josh Meldrum chipped in 11.

“Defense is the biggest thing that we need to improve,” Fallon stated. “That’s were focusing on heading into next season.”

The Riverhawks had a total of three seniors on the team this season: Geoffrey Glass, Carson Gould and Connor Olmstead. Outside of the three seniors, Toledo has three juniors and four freshmen.

“We’re a pretty young team," Fallon noted. "Our freshmen need to watch and play as much basketball as possible heading into next season, whether it be open gyms, pickup games, watching college basketball or the NBA.”

In the fourth quarter, Rainier started playing some tight defense and kept their foot on the gas pedal as Toledo was only able to salvage four points as the final gap grew by 10 points.

Winters led the Riverhawks both offensively and defensively with 13 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Stanley added in a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds, Connor Olmstead finished with nine points, 10 rebounds in Toledo's final game of the season.