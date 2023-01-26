2B High School Boys Basketball: Swanson gets hot to lift Toutle Lake over No. 8 Wahkiakum

TOUTLE — All due respect to Morton-White Pass and Napavine, there may be no hotter team in the Central 2B League than Toutle Lake.

Prior to its road loss to MWP on Friday, Toutle Lake was winners of seven consecutive games including a 78-72 win over Napavine to hang the lone league loss of the Tigers’ season around their necks.

The Fighting Ducks entered Wednesday’s rematch against No. 8 ranked Wahkiakum looking for a win to avenge a double-figure loss in December and to return to its winning form.

After a slow start which saw the Ducks score a mere 14 points in the first half while leading scorer Zach Swanson managed all of four shots for five points, the hosts turned it around in a monumental way to secure a critical 58-51 home win over the third place Mules.

Swanson scored a game-high 38 points including all 21 of Toutle Lake’s points in the third quarter and a perfect 20-for-20 showing from the foul line. After being held to just a handful of looks in the first half Swanson and his team made a couple of offensive adjustments that allowed the guard to properly run the offense.

The adjustments, coupled with a few quick whistles on Wahkiakum defenders Kyler Sause and Titan Niemela, allowed Swanson to put in plenty of work at the charity stripe.

“Credit to Wahkiakum. They took me away in the first half,” Zach Swanson acknowledged. “We switched offenses up a little bit. That allowed me to do the facilitating. It worked out pretty well and I’m just glad we got the W.”

Swanson admitted that Toutle Lake (11-7, 7-4 league) played nervous in the first half with the importance of the matchup weighing heavily on their minds. During halftime, the players challenged each other to turn the intensity up and let the chips fall where they may.

“I think it was just a switch from in the locker room. We kind of came out dead and flat (in the first half),” Zach Swanson added. “(The team) said we’re either going to roll over or we’re going to go out and get a win and put ourselves in a good position going into Districts. I think in the second half, we came out with a lot more energy.”

With Swanson leading the way, Toutle Lake erased Wahkiakum’s five point halftime lead when Swanson tied the game 23-23 with a three-pointer at the 4:42 mark of the third quarter. In all, the two teams traded leads five times in the quarter as Swanson and the Mules’ Brodie Avalon swapped baskets.

Avalon led Wahkiakum with 23 points on 6-for-11 shooting. The senior shooting guard also put in work at the foul line, just not nearly as much as Swanson, finishing 10-for-11 from the free throw line.

Avalon noted Wahkiakum defended Swanson exactly how the team game-planned heading into the contest. However, losing the length of 6-foot-3 Sause to early foul trouble (Sause had three fouls entering the second half) meant switching defenders on Swanson. And with more than 10 separate trips to the free throw line, including one coming by way of a technical foul, officiating played a major role in the trajectory of the second half.

“We defended him in both halves well, how we wanted to,” Avalon said. “I feel like the biggest difference between the first half and the second half was calls started not going our way. Once he starts getting his fouls called, starts going to the line, that’s pretty tough to stop.”

Wahkiakum coach Todd Souvenir was likewise pleased with the team’s defense, even while lamenting the delayed timing of a few double teams meant for Swanson.

“Defensively, I thought in the first half we did a great job,” Souvenir stated. “Titan (Niemela) did a good job (on Swanson), too. We wanted to double on everything and the doubles came a little bit late. Then in the second half, we weren’t going to give up those shots, we knew he could make them. To (Swanson’s) credit, he knocked them down which tightened things up at the end of the third quarter.”

Despite Swanson’s herculean third-quarter effort, Wahkiakum still managed to hold a 36-35 lead entering the fourth quarter thanks to Avalon’s runner from the elbow at the horn. Wahkiakum saw Niemela and Sause score eight points apiece to add to Avalon's offense.

However, Swanson keyed a 16-9 Toutle Lake run with a pair of threes as well as a three-point play which surged the Ducks in front 51-45 with a little over two minutes to play.

Turnovers were Wahkiakum’s bugaboo all game long and continued to halt their momentum in the fourth quarter every time it managed a stop on the defensive end. The Mules committed 17 total turnovers to Toutle Lake’s eight. They also lost the rebounding edge 24 to 18 with senior power forward Dominic Curl sidelined with a broken ankle.

“I still thought we had a chance there,” Souvenir said. “A couple times we lost our composure and kind of let them get the momentum of the game. In a big game, the momentum swings are big especially in an opponent’s gym.”

Seizing that momentum, Toutle Lake pulled away with key buckets from Jacob Nicholson and Connor Cox down the stretch to pick up a much-needed win in the fiercely competitive Central 2B League. Nicholson finished with eight points and Cox chipped in seven. The win showcased how far the Ducks have come since Dec. 8 when the team fell in Cathlamet by a score of 72-57 to the Mules in a game in which they trailed by double digits for nearly the entire 32 minutes.

Zach Swanson pointed to the team’s growth over the last seven weeks as the difference.

“Early in the season we were light on bodies and I think every day we wanted to get better,” Swanson said. “We worked harder, we practiced harder and when you execute the game plan when you come out here every night, you’re obviously going to get a win.”

With the victory, the Ducks kept pace with Adna, who beat Rainier on Wednesday, for a tie for fourth. However, the Pirates own the head-to-head advantage after defeating the Ducks back in December. Toutle Lake wraps up its regular season with games against Onalaska and Kalama next week, the two teams in the basement of the C2BL. Two wins paired with losses by Adna and Wahkiakum could catapult the Toutle Lake all the way into third place.

“It’s big,” Toutle Lake coach Eric Swanson said of the win over Wahkiakum. “It gets us a little farther up there (in the standings). When you think about the district tournament, if you asked me in a week and half who you think is going to go, I don’t know. Our seven teams who we’re going to send to the district tournament can beat anybody on any given night. The Pacific has got four good teams on the other side, so it’s going to be tough. I like our team, I like the way we’re playing.”

Meanwhile, Wahkiakum will have to regroup from a disappointing loss on the court and on the roster with Curl now out for the season. With one of their leading rebounders and most physical post players sidelined, coach Souvenir expects Niemela and senior Tanner Collupy to be relied upon more.

“We wake up tomorrow morning and Toutle’s done nothing and we’ve done nothing along with the other teams going into Districts,” Souvenir said. “Districts are going to be an absolute battle and we have to prepare ourselves for that. That's what really matters.”

Wahkiakum hosts Kalama on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. before wrapping up its season next week with a date against Morton-White Pass.