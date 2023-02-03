CATHLAMET — Wahkiakum junior Kyler Sause stole the show on senior night when the 6-foot-3 forward scored a game-high 30 points on 12-for-16 shooting. Unfortunately for the Mules, Sause’s season-best performance was not enough to help Wahkiakum prevail over visiting Morton-White Pass as the Timberwolves cobbled out a 73-59 win.

The emotions of senior night may have contributed to a shaky start for the No. 10 ranked Mules who fell behind 11-0 as it began 0-for-7 from the field and committed a few uncharacteristic turnovers.

Despite the rough start, Wahkiakum fought back to close the half on a 25-21 kick. It left the team trailing by seven points at the half, 32-25.

“I was really happy with how we competed. I mean they’re a tough team,” Wahkiakum coach Todd Souvenir admitted. “Guarding (Salguero) inside opens things up and (Hazen) obviously had a heckuva game. (He) did a lot of good things for them.”

Sause went to work in the third quarter after fully recognizing his advantage with No. 3 Morton-White Pass marking him with 6-foot-7 center Josh Salguero. Sause routinely beat Salguero off the dribble for four buckets in third. Then in the fourth, he showed off his perimeter range by knocking down three 3's.

With Sause leading the way, Wahkiakum closed the gap against the Timberwolves, climbing to within six on a pair of occasions. But each time the Mules threatened to come within one possession, the Timberwolves responded with an answer in kind.

Often it was Hunter Hazen, who finished with a team-high 20 points, that made the big shot for the T-Wolves. There was also Jace Peters who came up with a few timely baskets after working hard on the offensive glass. Judah Kelly scored 14 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter, sinking 10-of-12 free throws. Peters finished with 14 points.

“I thought we came out and put together a good game and put together a really good fourth quarter,” Morton-White Pass coach Chad Cramer said. “Especially, I thought, they threw so many punches at us. Kyler (Sause) had an amazing game, but we just kept answering back. Really, it came down to balance. We had five guys in double figures and balance usually wins out.”

Jake Cournyer and Josh Salguero chipped in 10 points apiece to round out the five Timberwolves in double figures, Thursday night.

“They have so many good players. Wahkiakum is a very good team. I can’t imagine them not being in Spokane (for the state tournament) when it’s all said and done,” Cramer said. “So defensively, they pose a lot of challenges… We did a good job of weathering storms.”

With the loss in their regular season finale Wahkiakum was left to lament missed layups in transition and the untimely turnovers. The Mules missed four good looks at the rim, the front end of a one-and-one which combined to halt any momentum the team was trying to build in front of a packed crowd. Coach Souvenir also pointed to Morton-White Pass’ rebounding edge which awarded the Timberwolves a dozen second-chance points in the first half.

“Early in the game we gave up too many second-chance points. And then in the fourth we kind of settled for some threes and we couldn’t quite get over that hump,” Souvenir acknowledged. “You have to give it to them too. They’re a tough team. A classy group. They play hard and they have a good mix of good guards and the big guy in the middle that most (2B teams) don’t have.”

Jacob Johnson and Brodie Avalon each scored 10 points for Wahkiakum. Avalon and Titan Niemela led the Mules with five rebounds each.

Despite the loss on senior night, it wasn’t all negative for the Mules. Not only did the team get a huge night from Sause, their third leading scorer on the season who came into the game averaging 10 points per game, it won a coin flip with Toutle Lake afterwards which awarded Wahkiakum the third seed in the 2B District IV tournament which will get underway on Saturday.

Wahkiakum (14-5, 9-4 league) will face off against the Central League No. 7 seed Toledo in Rochester at 5:30 p.m.

The Mules have played close games with virtually all of their 2B opponents save for their lone matchup with first place Napavine. Thus, Wahkiakum has confidence heading into districts that it can win the title.

“Now we’ve got to figure out how to use what we’ve learned (over 19 games) to go play three, four games in a row and we have just as good a chance as anybody to go play for the District title,” said Souvenir.

On the other side, Morton-White Pass (17-2, 12-1) finished as the runner-up for the Central 2B League title behind No. 5 Napavine. The T-Wolves head-to-head loss by two points to the Tigers was the difference as both teams finished 12-1 in league play.

Therefore, the Timberwolves earned the No. 2 seed out of Central 2B which affords them a bye into Round 2, where it will play the winner of Rainier (WA) and Ocosta on Wednesday.

“The district tournament, I always say, is just a meat grinder,” noted Cramer. “The fact that it is a meat grinder is really good if you can survive it... if it doesn’t swallow you.

“You have to be able to survive it. Getting a first round bye for us was a huge step towards that. That’s one game we don’t have to play. That’s a little more rest, a little more preparation. It’s a huge advantage.”

Toutle Lake will open up with a game against Forks in Rochester at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. Ilwaco earned a bye in the first round out of the Pacific 2B League.