2B High School Boys Basketball Roundup: Swanson leads Toutle Lake to upset over Napavine

TOUTLE — The game of the day took place just off Highway-504 in Toutle where the Fighting Ducks took down Napavine 78-72 with a tremendous second half to hand No. 7 Napavine its first Central 2B League loss, Saturday.

Zach Swanson led the charge for the Ducks with 37 points and tough defense on James Grose, Napavine’s leading scorer this season who's averaging over 30 points per game. Swanson came out hot in the second half after Napavine (10-3, 6-1 league) held a 34-30 lead at halftime.

“Nice win,” Toutle Lake coach Eric Swanson said. “I thought we were really good in the second half. We played well on both ends of the floor. I liked how we did a nice job of taking care of the ball. In the second half, we put the ball where it needed to be put.”

The two teams brought high energy and intensity from the opening minute to give the game a district playoff feel. The game was back-and-forth throughout with elite guard play on display on both sides by Swanson, Grose, Connor Cox and Jarin Prather. Through it all, the Ducks managed to take a 1-point lead, 53-52, entering the fourth quarter.

That’s when sophomore Hunter Lundquist made his mark with 10 of his 17 points for the game to help drive a 25-point quarter for Toutle Lake as it held off the valiant Tigers. The win was the sixth in a row for Swanson’s Ducks who seem to be peaking at the perfect time, just a few weeks ahead of the district tournament, after a slow start to the season.

“We played a tough non-league schedule purposefully,” Swanson said. “It gave us a bit of a slow start. Hopefully we’re on the uptick now.”

Jacob Nicholson chipped in 14 points for the Ducks and Cox had eight. Prather added 21 points in the loss for the Tigers.

Toutle Lake (9-6, 5-3) will look to make it seven in a row at Toledo on Wednesday. The tip is at 7:15 p.m.

Morris carries Ilwaco over Naselle

ILWACO — Behind the continued hot shooting of junior guard Kyle Morris, Ilwaco’s dominant first half led to a decisive 76-45 non-league win over Naselle, Saturday in South Pacific County.

Morris’ hot hand carried over from the team’s win over South Bend. He scored 17 of his game-high 25 points in the first half. Morris finished the game 10-for-14 from the field to go with 10 rebounds. His backcourt partner, senior Alex West had 14 points and seven assists as the Fishermen picked up their fifth win in six games.

“Always good to beat a rival team. It was a very physical game from start to finish,” Ilwaco coach Eric McMillan admitted. “Most importantly to me, we were able to limit our turnovers and continued to make great passes to guys for easy looks at the basket.”

Beckett Turner added 14 points and 10 rebounds and Sam Needham chipped in 12 points and seven rebounds. He finished 6-for-9 from the field. The Fishermen ran out to a 45-19 lead after the opening 16 minutes of the contest.

With Morris and Turner dialed in, Naselle found it difficult to get stops. Coach McMillan thought his defensive gameplan made it difficult for the Comets.

“We were able to throw some different looks at Naselle, switching between man and zone presses as well as in the half court,” McMillan said. “I could tell our boys were really locked in from the start. They did a good of executing our gameplan.”

Kolten Lindstrom and Jacob Lindstrom each had 14 points to lead the Comets in the loss.

Naselle (5-8, 5-3 league) will look to bounce back on Tuesday when they head to Firm Foundation Christian in a return to league play.

Ilwaco (9-5, 6-1 league) remains a game back of Pacific 2B League leaders Chief Leschi. The Fishermen will look to extend their winning streak when they host Raymond on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Avalon, Wahkiakum edge Toledo

CATHLAMET — The overall firepower of Wahkiakum won out against Toledo, Saturday. Brodie Avalon finished with 13 points, Zakk Carlson scored 11 and Jacob Johnson added 10 points in the Mules 59-49 Central 2B League win at home.

Wahkiakum (11-3, 6-2 league) bounced back from a double-digit defeat to Napavine by utilizing its variety of playmakers to its advantage. After falling behind 8-1 early in the first quarter, the Mules settled into the game by playing good team defense and using it to make things easy on offense. Kyler Sause added nine points for Wahkiakum which took a 32-21 lead at the break.

“We shot it poorly,” admitted Toledo coach Grady Fallon. “We got good looks, just didn’t knock down shots. If you’re going to beat a good team, you're going to have to hit shots.”

Kaven Winters led Toledo with 16 points in the loss. Sophomore Rogan Stanley had 12 points and Carson Gould chipped in seven points.

“I thought holding Brodie Avalon to 13 points by Kaven Winters was a good job,” added Fallon.

Wahkiakum has a big test upcoming at Adna on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Toledo (8-7, 3-5) will look to bounce back at Toutle Lake on Wednesday at 7:15 p.m.

Winlock falls to 2B power MWP

MORTON — Morton-White Pass remained undefeated in league play as senior Hunter Hazen scored 19 points to lead the team to a 69-31 victory against Winlock, Saturday night in C2BL play.

Winlock was unable to match up defensively with the talented Central 2B League leaders in the Timberwolves who also got eight points from senior post Josh Salguero, Jace Peters and Tony Belgiorno. Senior point guard Jake Cournyer, formerly of Toledo, chipped in six points, too.

“MWP played well and dominated every part of the game tonight,” Winlock coach Cole Doughty said. “Especially on the glass, leading to easy second-chance points. For us, offensively, we need to take care of the basketball. Turnovers were an issue tonight.”

Chase Scofield finished with a team-high 12 points to lead Winlock in the loss.

Winlock (4-8, 0-8 league) will look to snap a four-game losing streak and earn its first league win of the season when it hosts Kalama, Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Tip-ins

Kalama lost to Rainier (WA) 55-45, Saturday. Kaden Stariha led the Chinooks with 12 points and Gavin McBride added 11 points and seven rebounds.