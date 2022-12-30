2B High School Boys Basketball Roundup: Ilwaco turned away by Adna at Jack Q. Pearson Tournament

MENLO — The Fishermen entered the fourth quarter with a big win in their sites but forgot to set the hook in a 66-56 loss to Adna at the Jack Q. Pearson Tournament.

The loss was the second in a row for Ilwaco after playing back-to-back games against potential district tournament foes. Still, Thursday’s effort was a marked improvement over the Fishermen’s 97-65 loss to Toutle Lake in the early days of the winter break.

“Although we didn't come away with the win, we did a good job of being more patient on the offensive end and recommitted to playing good team defense on that end of the court,” Ilwaco coach Eric McMillan said. “Adna can get going on a run pretty quick, and I was a little concerned about how we would respond, but our guys kept chipping away to keep the game close until the fourth quarter.”

Braeden Salme led the Pirates of Highway 6 with a game-high 21 points. Lane Johnson added 18 points and Seth Meister chipped in 16 for Adna.

Ilwaco trailed by just two points at the half and then edged Adna in the third quarter to cut the deficit to one point at 48-47. However, Adna held the Fishermen to just nine points in the fourth quarter in order to put the game on ice like so much halibut.

Kyle Morris led the Fishermen with 15 points and nine rebounds and three assists.

“Adna did a great job in their man-to-man defense and forced us to make some big shots, we just got a little gassed at the end and made some silly turnovers trying to make up the deficit with one play,” McMillan said. “Adna is a really good team and I was proud of how we battled with them throughout the game, just couldn't make enough plays at the end to keep up with them.”

Alex West added 15 points and five rebounds for the Fishermen, while Beckett Turner chipped in 14 points with five rebounds and three assists.

“Kyle Morris and Alex West did a great job of knocking down some tough 3's throughout the game to keep us in it,” McMillan added.

Sam Needham scored four points in the post while grabbing five rebounds for Ilwaco. Ethan Hopkins didn’t crack the scoring column but still managed to find a way to leave his mark on the game.

“Ethan Hopkins usually comes in off the bench, but we needed his length on the defensive end and he really came into the game and gave us a great effort which I am extremely proud of,” McMillan noted. “Being thrusted into a starting role against a team like Adna is not the easiest thing to do, but the kid really played tough.”

The loss showed the Fishermen that they are indeed within striking distance of the top teams in the Central 2B League, even if they’ve still got some work to do to close the gap entirely. Ilwaco (4-3, 3-1) was set to get another shot to prove itself on Friday with a matchup against the C2BL leading Timberwolves of Morton-White Pass.

“It's never fun losing, but I am definitely encouraged by the way we bounced back from being embarrassed on our home floor against Toutle and look forward to the challenge that Morton-White Pass presents tomorrow,” McMillan said.

Mules rolls Orcas Island to reach tournament final

MOUNT VERNON – Zakk Carlson scored 17 points and Kyler Sause had 16 as Wahkiakum kept on rolling with a 60-50 win over Orcas Island in the semifinal game of the 37th annual Mount Vernon Christian Holiday Hoops Tournament, Thursday.

Brodie Avalon added a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds while Titan Niemela was strong in the low post with eight rebounds and seven points to lead Wahkiakum to its fourth straight win.

Carlson scored seven points in the Mules’ 14-point second quarter which pushed the team out to a 27-20 lead at halftime. Carlson was 6-for-14 from the field with six rebounds and two steals.

Orcas Island progressively got better as the game went on, forcing the Mules to bear down all the way through the final horn.

After an eight point first frame, the Vikings scored 12, 13 and 17 points over the next three quarters. Orcas Island slowly began to figure out the Wahkiakum defense, but had no answer for the Mules’ dynamic offense.

Wahkiakum (7-1, 4-0 league) advanced to the final of the Mount Vernon Christian Holiday Hoops Tournament where it will face former C2BL rival Mossyrock, Friday.

'Nooks have no answers for Friday Harbor

KALAMA – Friday Harbor ruined Kalama’s return to the court after a full fortnight layoff, dropping the Chinooks 55-39 in a non-league contest, Thursday.

Kalama remained winless despite junior Jevan Lucente’s 18 points. Jaxxon Truesdell added nine with the help of a pair of threes in the first quarter. Kalama trailed by just one point at 13-12 entering the second quarter, but a 14-1 run from Friday Harbor put the hosts in a hole they couldn’t climb out of.

Wolverines junior guard Jack Anderson led a balanced scoring effort with 12 points. Jaxson Waldron had 10 points, Chris Gustafson had 10 points and Nathan Posenjak chipped in nine. That dynamic attack proved to be too much for the Chinooks’ defense to contend with.

Friday Harbor opened up a 27-13 lead at the break and never looked back.

Lucente scored 12 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter as Kalama finally started to see shots fall late. The Chinooks edged Friday Harbor 20-19 in the final frame in order to leave the court with something positive to remember.

Drew Schlangen led Kalama on the glass with seven rebounds to go with his four points. Gavin McBride pulled down six rebounds in the loss.

Even in defeat the Chinooks were happy to get back on the court after a two-week layoff and seeing their scheduled game against Fellowship Christian on Wednesday, canceled on short notice.

Kalama (0-6, 0-3 league) will hope to rebound when it hosts Rainier in a non-league contest on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Winlock hangs on for OT win over NW Christian

LACEY – Carter Svenson and Winlock overcame a late blown lead to earn a 49-46 non-league win over Northwest Christian of Lacey in overtime, Thursday.

Northwest Christian forced overtime by going coast-to-coast to hit a tough jumper at the horn. That clutch shot came after Winlock missed the back end of a 1-and-1 opportunity with six seconds left that would have put the team ahead by three points.

Winlock led 20-18 at the half and 33-26 entering the fourth quarter. Svenson scored 15 points and Chase Scofield finished with 13 points, nine rebounds and seven assists to carry the Cardinals offense.

“I thought we started slow tonight, but responded well in the second half,” Winlock coach Cole Doughty said. “Svenson hit some big shots all night. Every time we would hit a slump offensively, Svenson hit a three to pull us out of it including an important one in overtime. The kid has a lot of confidence shooting the ball and it’s fun to watch when he gets going.”

But the Wolverines battled back in the fourth quarter to overcome the seven-point deficit behind the play of junior Kaden Lanham who led all scorers with 18 points. Ryddis Robinson chipped in nine points for Northwest Christian.

“Chase Scofield really sealed the game late for us with his defense,” Doughty added. “Scofield was able to create a few turnovers and turn them into points which gave us some energy.”

Winlock (4-4, 0-4 league) returns to league action when it heads to Onalaska on Thursday at 7 p.m.