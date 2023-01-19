2B High School Boys Basketball Roundup: Avalon leads Wahkiakum to upset of No. 7 Adna

ADNA — Brodie Avalon finished with a game-high 25 points to carry Wahkiakum to its biggest win of the season, a 63-54 road victory over Adna, Wednesday.

Avalon scored 19 of his points between the second and third quarters as Wahkiakum (12-3, 7-2 league) overcame an early 16-8 deficit against No. 7 ranked Adna, the team it entered the day tied with for third within the Central 2B League standings.

“It’s a nice win for the guys I think for confidence moving forward to get a win over one of the top three opponents (in our league),” Wahkiakum coach Todd Souvenir said. “I thought Brodie did a great job of putting the offense on his shoulders after Zakk went out.”

Wahkiakum used its defense to take control of the game in the second quarter even as its leading scorer junior Zakk Carlson was lifted due to early foul trouble. The team slid 6-foot-3 forward Kyler Sause over to guard Adna’s leading scorer, Braeden Salme, which proved effective.

“In the second quarter we challenged them defensively,” Souvenir said. “We didn’t settle for the three, got to the free throw line a little bit and scored 20 points.”

After falling behind by eight points after the first quarter, Wahkiakum went on a 46-18 run to claim a 54-34 lead after three quarters. One key component to that success was the Mules’ execution from the free throw line where they went 9-for-9 in the second quarter and 13-for-18 for the game.

Carlson returned to the game in the third quarter where he hit two three-pointers and Avalon continued his strong performance by shooting 4-for-5 from the field.

“As a team, we weren’t settling for the three,” Souvenir noted. “Offensively, we were moving the ball well.”

Sause finished with 11 points and Carlson chipped in six points. Dominic Curl had seven points and a team-high six rebounds.

Adna was paced by Salme who finished with 21 points. Lane Johnson added nine points for the Pirates.

“They’re solid. They’ve played everybody tough,” Souvenir said of Adna. “It was a big W, but like I told the team, we’ll celebrate it tonight, but after tonight we got to let it go. It’s one win.”

Wahkiakum hosts Onalaska on Friday at 7 p.m.

Ducks dominate Riverhawks down the stretch

TOLEDO — An upset was brewing in Cheese Town until the Fighting Ducks took all the air out of the party before it could even get started in 66-52 road victory, Wednesday, in C2BL play.

The hometown Riverhawks held a five point lead at halftime and had the visitors flustered early on. The hosts led by six points after the first eight minutes and forced the Ducks to gather up and draw up several different looks.

“We tried. We tried,” Toledo coach Grady Fallon said of his team’s efforts to befuddle the Ducks. “Swanson burned a couple timeouts early. He called a timeout with five seconds left in the half because we scored on an out of bounds play, so we had some things working”

No small part of that effort was dedicated to containing Toutle Lake’s Zach Swanson. In a game where he scored a game-high 19 points, it says a lot that the Riverhawks were feeling pleased to have kept him under 30, let alone one point short of a full score.

“Conner Olmstead did a good job. He’s tall and lanky so we put him on him and said just don’t let him get the ball,” Fallon said.

Olmstead also led the Riverhawks with 15 points and Rogan Stanley added 14. After heading to the locker room with a 32-27 lead at the half Toledo still led by five with just over four minutes to go in the third quarter.

That’s when Toutle Lake went to work.

The Ducks forced turnover after turnover after turnover in the second half and scored 20 points in the third quarter to steal the momentum away from Toledo. By the start of the fourth quarter the visitors had gone from a five point deficit to a four point lead and they only got more greedy from there, taking advantage of freebie at the line along the way with the Riverhawks deep in the bonus from foul trouble.

Swanson knocked down eight free throws himself on the way to his game-high tally and Conner Cox posted 14 points in the win. Kale Kimball added 12 points and Hunter Lindquist scored seven for the Ducks as they continued their march out of the cellar toward the upper crust of the league standings.

As for Toledo, the loss leaves them in seventh place in the C2BL. Now the Riverhawks have to recalibrate and figure out a way to close out games before postseason play begins.

“I was thinking this was a good game to steal one from somebody we’re not supposed to beat,” Fallon said. “We gave it a good shot. That district tournament is really going to be something.”

Toledo (8-8, 3-6) will face a tough test again Friday when it welcomes No. 7 Adna to town for a 7 p.m.m tipoff.

Morris, Ilwaco cruise past Raymond

RAYMOND — Kyle Morris scored a game-high 26 points and Ilwaco defeated Raymond 71-47 behind a strong second half to notch an important Pacific 2B League victory, Wednesday.

Morris shot 11-for-17 from the field and 4-for-9 from beyond the arc while also grabbing eight rebounds and delivering three assists.

Beckett Turner also had a big night for the Fishermen with 22 points and nine rebounds. Junior post Sam Needham chipped in 11 points and four rebounds for Ilwaco which outscored the Seagulls 42-26 in the second half.

“Good league win over Raymond tonight. We struggled in the first half against Raymond’s zone as we weren’t moving the ball around effectively enough to make them move in it,” Ilwaco coach Eric McMillan said. “Raymond’s 6-foot-7 post, Talon Yearout, and their wings, Morgan Anderson and Skyler Hutson, were able to keep us out of the paint and from utilizing our posts inside.”

Still, Ilwaco held a 29-21 lead at halftime with Morris scoring 18 of his 26 points in the first half to keep the team in front. Ilwaco decided to take its press off in the second half after watching its offense struggle to find a rhythm.

“It seemed like our press in the first half was speeding Raymond up a little, but we would also rush through our possessions,” McMillan said. “We decided to take the press off to get our guys to settle in and prioritize our assignments in the half court better.”

Further adjustments at halftime allowed for Turner and Needham to find soft spots in the Raymond 2-3 zone. Turner scored 19 of his 22 points in the second half.

Morgan Anderson paced the Raymond offense with 24 points in the loss.

The win was Ilwaco’s (10-5, 7-1 league) fourth in a row. The Fishermen look to build off the momentum when they head north to play Forks on Friday.

Scofield carries Winlock to first league win

WINLOCK — A double double from Chase Scofield carried Winlock to its first league win of the season in a 56-45 victory over Kalama, Wednesday.

Scofield scored 18 points and grabbed a team-high 14 rebounds to lead the Cardinals offense. Payton Sickles added 13 points and seven rebounds while Lincoln Ruiz chipped in nine points to help the Cardinals snap a four-game losing streak.

Winlock fought back from an early 16-8 hole by going on a 17-4 run to close the half with a 25-20 lead.

“I was happy with the way we played tonight,” Winlock coach Cole Doughty said. “After being down 16-8 in the first quarter, we made some adjustments defensively and our guys responded well.”

Coming off a lopsided loss to Morton-White Pass over the weekend, Winlock put together a strong second half led by Scofield and Sickles to outscore the Chinooks 15-12 in the third quarter. Freddy Patching chipped in five points and Landon Cline had five points to go with his six assists.

“This group plays hard all of the time and tonight especially. Their effort level defensively won them the game,” Doughty added.

Jaxxon Truesdell led Kalama with 15 points in the loss. Gavin McBride scored 14 points and Jevan Lucente had eight as Kalama remained winless in Central 2B League play.

Kalama (1-11, 0-9 league) will be living on a paryer when it tries to snap a six-game losing streak at No. 8 ranked Napavine on Friday.

Winlock (5-8, 1-8) heads to Rainier (WA) on Friday where it will attempt to build off of its newfound momentum.